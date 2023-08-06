Today’s Headlines: Don’t plunge us into war with Niger—CNG, BUA Group Chairman, Rabiu, Visits Buhari

Don’t plunge us into war with Niger, CNG tells FG

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has told the federal government not to plunge Nigeria into war, saying that all economic and diplomatic options must have been exhausted before the deployment of Nigerian soldiers to Niger.

Source: Vanguard

The CNG in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja on Saturday, told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to use political and diplomatic ways to stem the tide. Suleiman said, “We join other Nigerians particularly the Northern Senators Forum in rejecting the option of war and call instead for political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in that country.

“We urge the federal government not to rush into war without exhausting every economic and diplomatic means to pressure the junta in Niger to return power to the democratically elected government. “We caution President Tinubu that in consideration of our national interest, military intervention in Niger must be the last option for Nigeria, given our present domestic fragility.

BUA Group Chairman, Rabiu, Visits Buhari In Kastina

In continuation of an esteemed tradition, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had the privilege of calling upon the former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura to celebrate his return to Nigeria and sharing in the joy of the recent Sallah festivities.

Source: Independent Nigeria

Echoing the dignified tradition that was extended to Rabiu during Buhari’s leadership, the visit on Saturday stands as a testament to the mutual respect, and reverence deeply rooted in their relationship. According to Rabiu, “The honor of visiting President Buhari during Sallah had always been a privilege accorded me during his Presidency.

“Now that he is back in the country, it is once again an honor to be accorded that privilege to felicitate with him in Daura.”

Oil theft: Navy dismisses Tom Polo’s Tanita intelligence report

The Nigerian Navy has said the outcome of an investigation into the allegation of oil theft involving the Motor Tanker Praisel, showed that the allegation was wrong, unfounded, and mischievous.

Source: Punch papers

The Management of Tantita Security Service operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, had on Saturday raised suspicions over the vessel. The security outfit noted that the vessel intercepted by its personnel ought to be sailing to Lagos and not Bonny, adding that the intelligence it gathered and the documents, including the naval clearance tendered by the master of the vessel, affirmed that Lagos was its destination.

Tanita was reacting to a statement by the Nigerian Navy on Friday which claimed that the vessel was duly approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to load 1,114,721 liters of High Pour Fuel Oil from Greenmac Energy Storage/Tarus Jetty Koko from July 26 to August 8.

Tinubu working for Nigeria’s economic rebirth — Ekiti deputy gov

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, has said that the policies being initiated by the Federal Government will serve as springboards for loftier economic prosperity for all Nigerians.

Source: Punch papers

Afuye, who urged Nigerians not to despair over the scorching effect of the current economic hardship on them, assured that President Bola Tinubu was desperately contriving means of palliating the sufferings of the Nigerian masses. The deputy governor, on Sunday, said this in a statement by her media aide, Victor Ogunje, during a church service marking the 12th anniversary of God of Fire Pentecostal Ministry, Ido Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

She said, “I know things are very tough, but the APC-led Federal Government under our father and leader, Asiwaju Tinubu is working assiduously to bring economic rebirth. This began with the removal of the fuel subsidy which some had hidden to scam Nigerians of billions of dollars yearly. “The action is to ensure that our money is used for the poor Nigerians and not for a few oil cartels. I am optimistic that the country will bounce back and stand firmly on its feet. The present Nigeria under President Tinubu will succeed by bringing the expected economic prosperity to our doorsteps”.

