Today’s Headlines: Don’t Make El-Rufai Minister Group – Tinubu, Reactions as Fubara nullifies Wike’s recruitment into Rivers varsity

Don’t Make Former Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Minister Over Alleged Embezzlement Of N32Billion, Group Tells Tinubu

A group under the umbrella of Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance on Friday urged President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to pressure from any politician with pending fraud cases in court or at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to be appointed into his cabinet in the guise of party loyal member.

The call on the President comes amid the public expectation of his list of ministerial nominees.

President Tinubu has a statutory period of 60 days from the inauguration day to make the list available to the upper legislative chamber for screening.

The transparency group in a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Dr Bala Musa Mustapha, Secretary General, Mr Nouel Malama and Director of Publicity, Nafisa Hamid Jika respectively maintained that President Tinubu should tread with caution and not appoint politicians with questionable character into his cabinet.

Reactions as Fubara nullifies Wike’s recruitment into Rivers varsity

Governor Siminialayi Fubara cancellation of recent recruitment concluded by his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, into Rivers state owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, has thrown over 1700 affected staff in disarray and stakeholders are reacting to it.

Fubara’s administration in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom announced the cancellation, citing irregularities and disobedience to directives by management of the varsity.

The statement read, “The Government of Rivers State has observed with dismay, the inconsistencies/irregularities and flagrant disobedience to the directives concerning just concluded recruitment exercise at the IAUE, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

“Therefore, the recent employment exercise conducted by the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt is hereby cancelled.

“All appointment letters issued and received are hereby nullified and affected persons directed to return the letters to office of the Registrar of the institution, other employment related properties such as ID Cards in their possession to office of the Head of Service, Rivers State immediately.

“A proper and credible recruitment exercise shall be conducted in due course.”

Atiku As Monolith Of Nigeria’s Democracy: A Retrospection

By some prodigious coincidence, this year 2023 makes one full decade of the publication of a compendium on ground-break­ing constitutional litigations filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Titled, Landmark Constitutional Law Cases in Nigeria: 2004 – 2007: The Atiku Abubakar Cases, the book was authored by Maxwell Michael Gidado, PhD, SAN and Chudi Nelson Ojukwu.

It was released in 2013, six years af­ter Atiku completed his second term in office as the first Vice President of Nigeria’s Fourth Democratic Republic. The relevance and profundity of the effort is accentuated by the fact that no less a jurist of the class of the Hon­ourable Justice Dahiru Musdapher, graciously signed the Foreword to the book. Now of blessed memory, Musda­pher was the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), from August 2011 to July 2012. In a locale where otherwise revered jurists departed office in an admixture of dust and mud, Musdapher continues to be celebrated posthumously.

Gidado and Ojukwu assembled in this book landmark judgments in seven cases instituted by Atiku between 2004 and 2007, in his second term as the na­tion’s Number Two citizen in the Oluse­gun Obasanjo/Atiku Abubakar presi­dency. Political historians recall that those were testy years for Nigeria’s teeth­ing democracy. The President launched a multipronged assault on the office and person of his deputy. Governance took a major hit, no thanks to the festering, distracting debacle between both polit­ical heavyweights. It has been serially suggested that the leadership curse, which has befallen Nigeria since 2007, is a direct spinoff of those topsy-turvy years of avoidable high-stakes politi­cal fisticuffs. The strong and resilient Obasanjo/Atiku ticket, which steered the country to economic resurgence and global readmission and adulation, gave way to a rapid cascade down the valley. This was accentuated under the superintendence of the bland and blank, distant and disinterested epoch of Mu­hammadu Buhari.

Gov. Bello Congratulates Gov. Akeredolu On 67th Birthday

LAGOS – Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated his col­league, the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Ak­eredolu, SAN, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Governor Bello acknowl­edges Akeredolu not only as a senior colleague but also as a statesman whose wise counsel and kind guidance have signifi­cantly enhanced the leadership of the Governors Forum over the past six years.

In a press statement on Friday signed by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Sec­retary to the Governor, Bello commended the former Pres­ident of the Nigerian Bar As­sociation (NBA), stressing that as one of the eminent figures in Africa’s legal profession, Akeredolu’s relentless efforts in advancing the cause of jus­tice, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening democratic institutions in Nigeria have been massive.

Fuel subsidy: Automobile transportation now luxury in Lagos – Rhodes-Vivour

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said automobile transportation has now become a luxury in Lagos stated as a result of the hike in fuel price occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Rhodes-Vivour made this claim in a statement his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

