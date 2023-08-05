Today’s Headlines: Don’t Invade Niger Republic, Bode Writes Tinubu; Ogbanje Church Opens In Anambra

Don’t Invade Niger Republic, Bode Writes Tinubu

Former military governor of old Ondo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has advised President Bola Tinubu against the invasion of neighbouring Niger Republic, saying any war is not a tea party.

George, a retired Commodore of the Nigerian Navy in a letter yesterday made available to THISDAY, said he is writing as a patriot and a statesman.

The letter reads: “I write to you as a Nigerian, a retired General in the Nigerian military, a patriot and a war tactician.

“On July 26, 2023, the Commander of the Presidential Guard in Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, seized power and is now the new strongman of the Nigerien Armed Forces.

As the leader of ECOWAS, you immediately invited other West African leaders and an ultimatum was given to Tchiani that Bazoum must be reinstated or else, a strong military force (just like ECOMOG in Liberia and Sierra Leone) will invade Niger Republic and forcefully reinstate him.

Ogbanje Church Opens In Anambra

A new church called Ogbanje Church of All Nations has been opened in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Members of the congregation had their first worship service at the church, where they sang and danced to a compilation of songs eulogising the names of some popular river goddesses in Nnewi.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending in social media, showing members of the church as they rejoiced and danced to the tune of songs composed in praise of goddesses of some popular rivers in Nnewi.

Atiku, Obaseki, Others Arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, are some of the eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party currently gathered at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a similar one which was held a fortnight ago at the Abuja residence of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi.

Also present at the venue are Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee, National Assembly caucus members, and representatives of the party’s Board of Trustees are expected at the meeting.

Buhari’s Inaction, Heavy Handedness Worsened Insecurity–Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the February 25 general election, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaction and high handedness worsened the security crisis in Kaduna, the Middle Belt and the South East.

In a post his social media handle on Saturday, Sowore claimed that Buhari didn’t pretend he was a sectional head, insisting he actively ruled like a sectional head.

He went further to allege that the former President ensured his promise to conquer Nigeria in the interest of his primordial beliefs were undertaken to the fullest.

He wrote, “In what ways did the policies of the Buhari regime aid the insecurity in the Kaduna and Middle Belt and South East?

“Buhari didn’t pretend that he’s a sectional head of Nigeria; he actively ruled like a sectional head. He ensured that his promise to conquer Nigeria in the interest of his primordial beliefs were undertaken to the fullest.

