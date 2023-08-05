Today’s Headlines: Don’t Invade Niger Republic, Bode George Writes Tinubu; Atiku, PDP Govs Set To Commence Meeting In Abuja

Don’t Invade Niger Republic, Bode George Writes Tinubu

The former military governor of old Ondo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has advised President Bola Tinubu against the invasion of neighbouring Niger Republic, saying any war is not a tea party.

George, a retired Commodore of the Nigerian Navy in a letter yesterday made available to THISDAY, said he is writing as a patriot and a statesman.

Atiku, PDP Govs Set To Commence Meeting In Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and the party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, are set to commence a meeting at the Bauchi State Lodge in Abuja.

The meeting is a follow-up to a similar one held at the residence of former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Party chieftain, Chief Tom Ikimi, last Saturday.

Although the agenda for the meeting is still shrouded in secrecy, it was learnt that the state of the nation and the party will form the major plank of discussions.

So far, Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Edo) have arrived.

Abia To Set Up Commission On Ease Of Doing Business

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has said the state government would soon set up a commission on the Ease of Doing Business.

The governor said this is necessary to eliminate the obstacles citizens and investors encounter in their efforts to set up and grow their businesses.

Governor Otti disclosed this on Wednesday when he played host to a team from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), led by the Abia State Branch controller, Mr Olaoba Ayotunde. Also present was the Abia State chapter chairman of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Mr. Eze Linus Okezie.

Cultist Surrenders Ammunition As Police Raid Hideouts In Rivers

The police in Rivers State on Friday disclosed that a notorious cultist in the state, General 2man, surrendered his arms and ammunition following repeated raids on their hideouts by operatives.

The state Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nownyi, said this during a news briefing in Port Harcourt.

Nownyi said the cultist hails from the Ogbogolo community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

