Today’s Headlines: Don’t Go To War With Niger, PDP Govs Warn FG, Former Pakistan PM Khan arrested after court convicts him of graft

Military Coup: Don’t Go To War With Niger, PDP Govs, Others Warn FG.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and party leadership on Saturday warned the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country.

Former Pakistan PM Khan arrested after court convicts him of graft

Photo credit: The GUARDIAN

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested at his home in Lahore on Saturday after a court in the capital found him guilty of graft and sentenced him to three years in jail.

The former international cricket star has long warned he would be arrested to prevent him from participating in elections that are due to be held before the end of the year.

Anyone convicted of a criminal offence is usually disqualified from contesting elections or holding office in Pakistan.

“His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt,” judge Humayun Dilawar wrote in a ruling seen by AFP for a case centred on gifts he received and did not properly declare while he was premier.

“He has been found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from national exchequer willfully and intentionally.”

In May, Khan was arrested and briefly detained in Islamabad for the same case, sparking deadly unrest during which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party poured onto the streets and clashed with police.

Photo credit: Google

Niger Coup: Tinubu Seeking State Of Emergency, Suspension Of Election Tribunal — Timi Frank

Photo credit: Leadership

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, raised the alarm over alleged plot by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go to war over coup in the neighbouring Niger Republic, to enable him declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and suspend the ongoing proceedings of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Frank, who gave this warning in a statement in Abuja, accused the President of capitalising

on his position as ECOWAS chairman to legitimise what he called “his stolen election mandate” in Nigeria.

He claimed that Tinubu’s warmongering over Niger was selfishly motivated as he sought to gain political capital by legitimising his administration and securing the recognition of international bodies that hitherto have not recognised him as duly elected president

Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja For Stakeholders’ Meeting.

Photo credit: Channel

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum; the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and its flag bearer for the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar; on Saturday, met at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting.

PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; as well as other party stakeholders were present at the meeting.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed; were at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was not made known to journalists. However, this is the first time since after the general elections that Atiku would be meeting with the PDP governors and other party stalwarts.

Crownprinces2 (

)