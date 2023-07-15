Today’s Headlines: Don’t Give 500,000 Hectares To Political Farmers – Ikpeme Tells FG, AA Tackle LP

Increase Minimum Wage To N100, 000- Ayodele Tells Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has asked President Bola Tinubu to increase workers’ minimum wage to N100,000.

Ayodele made this call in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin on Thursday.

The cleric said an increase in the minimum wage would cushion the effect of subsidy removal instead of the proposed N8,000 palliatives to 12 million households.

Call For Removal Of INEC Chairman Baseless, Unfortunate, AA, APP Tackle LP

Action Alliance, AA, and Action Peoples Party, APP, have described as unfortunate the call by the Labour Party, LP, through its Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement on Thursday night, Barrister Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of Action Alliance, AA, accused the Labour Party of mud slinging the INEC boss having failed to establish its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Don’t Give 500,000 Hectares To Political Farmers – Prof Ikpeme Tells FG

Prof Christine Ikpeme has suggested that the process of distributing the 500,000 hectares of land mapped out for farmers by the Federal Government should be given to actual and not “political” farmers.

The professor of Food Science and Technology at the University of Calabar said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

“The land issue is a good step but then (regarding) the modalities of the farmers getting this land, there shouldn’t be any bottlenecks. The actual farmers should get it, not political farmers,” Ikpeme said.

My Prayer To God Is To Die The Same Day With My Wife- Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said one of his fervent prayers to God is to be taken home to heaven the same day with his wife.

He is praying that they both died together and get to heaven at the same time.

