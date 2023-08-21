Today’s Headlines: Don’t Form Alliance Against Tinubu, Ohanaeze Advises Obi, FCT Ministry: Comr Amagbo Congratulates Wike

Don’t form alliance against Tinubu, Ohanaeze advises Obi

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised Peter Obi to join forces with President Bola Tinubu rather than his counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso respectively.

In a statement on Monday, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the alliance would die on arrival because Nigerians will reject Kwankwaso or Atiku.

Isiguzoro noted that any coalition that seeks to jeopardise Tinubu’s administration will fail.

He added that Nigerians are very much aware Atiku will never support Obi to emerge leader of the opposition because he is desperate to become president, so they won’t support any coalition that involves him.

FCT Ministry: Comr Amagbo Congratulates Wike

It is with great pleasure and sense of satisfaction that I join other well meaning Nigerians, both home and abroad, to celebrate achiever, a trailblazer and a leader par excellence.

Indeed, your nomination and subsequent approval by the Nigerian Senate as a Minister designate did not come as a surprise. Your rCongratulationsecord of excellent service as a Council Chairman, Minister of the Federal Republic and an uncommon Governor of Rivers State stand sky above the ground as one that will be remembered for generations.

These and many more are the reasons why I joyfully celebrate your coming as the minister of FCT, Abuja and look forward to your contributions in taking the City to an even greater height and the Nation at large.

Once again, Congratulations His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON. Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu swears-in ministers today as NPAN congratulates Edun, Idris

All is set for today’s official swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed ministers-designate, whose portfolios were announced last Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu.

“So far, we have successfully documented over 40 ministers-designate. The process was seamless as there were four registration points, and it took the ministers less than 10 minutes to complete the process.

“Also, invitation cards for the three guests of the ministers-designate were successfully given to each minister for onward delivery to their invited guests,” said Willie Bassey, a Director of Information at the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), yesterday.

He further explained: “Arrangements have been concluded to convey them from the office of the SGF tomorrow morning at 8.00 a.m. to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.”

Recall that the SGF, George Akume, had explained that the ceremony would be performed by President Tinubu at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja, at 10:00 a.m.

Time to release Bawa from DSS custody, Falana tells FG

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to order the release of former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, from the custody of Department of State Services (DSS).

Falana, who noted that the remand order against Bawa had expired, said under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days. Therefore, having exceeded the detention period permitted by the Act and the Constitution of Nigeria, DSS should be directed to release Bawa from illegal custody without further delay.

He said Federal Government should ensure that the rights of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Bawa are respected by the DSS and office of the Director of Public Prosecution at the Federal Ministry of Justice, even though the duo had a penchant for disobeying court orders, while they were in office.

“The plight of both suspects should be a lesson for all public officers in Nigeria who always behave as if there will be no tomorrow. However, the government, which rules by law, is under legal obligation not to breach the fundamental rights of citizens, except in a manner prescribed by the Constitution,” he said.

