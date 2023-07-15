Today’s Headlines: Don’t Fall For IPOB’s Antics, Kanu Must Face Trial- CNG, Yobe NUJ Loses Wife

Don’t fall for IPOB’s antics, Kanu must face trial- CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to fall for the antics of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, insisting that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu must face trial.

CNG in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, lamented the level of insecurity plaguing the south-eastern part of Nigeria, calling on the federal authorities to resist campaigns of blackmail using Kanu’s release as a precondition for sustainable peace in the land.

Yobe NUJ Loses Wife

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has commiserated with the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state, Alhassan Sule Mamudo, over the death of his wife.

Buni in a statement on Saturday through his Media Aid Mamman Mohammed described the death as a huge loss to the family and the union but consoled the bereaved that this is the will of Almighty Allah.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased to have eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdaus.

Gov Otu promises to complete abandoned 39km C’ River-Benue road

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has promised to complete the abandoned 39 kilometres Ukelle Road in Yala Local Government Area, which connects the State to Benue.

Otu stated this on Saturday during an assessment visit to the road project abandoned about two decades ago.

The governor, in a meeting with the Clan Head of Wanokom, Chief Denis Ugede and other chiefs in his palace, promised to complete the road project to boost economic activities and ease vehicular movement.

Appoint FCT Indigene as Minister, Reps tell Tinubu

There has been wide agitation by the indigenous people of the FCT for a fair representation in the Federal Executive Council with the appointment of an indigene as Minister.

While there has always been a Minister for the FCT, no indigene of the Territory has ever been appointed into the Federal cabinet as Minister.

Adopting a resolution on a motion sponsored by Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya and Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, the House asked the President to comply with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the ministerial slot for FCT indigenes in the Federal Executive Council.

Foundation donates furniture, others to Edo youth council

non-governmental organisation, Arigbe Victor Foundation, has donated furniture and a television set to the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo state chapter to enhance the council’s operational efficiency.

Donating the items on behalf of the Foundation on Friday, a state representative of the foundation, Ikechukwu Mordi, said the donation was in fulfilment of the pledge made by the foundation during the inauguration of the leadership of the council.

Mordi said, “In celebration of your resounding election success and to honour our pledge made during the inauguration, it is with great pleasure that we present to you a set of office furnishing items and a television set.

