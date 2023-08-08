Today’s Headlines: Don’t engage in war with Niger–Sheikh Bauchi tells Tinubu; Russia plans collaboration with Africa on education

Don’t engage in war with Niger – Sheikh Bauchi tells Tinubu

Photo credit: Daily Post

As the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to the military junta in Nigeria Republic expired, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go to war with the Nigerian neighbouring country.

The popular cleric, who is the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria, also urged the National Assembly not to approve the request made by the President for any form of war with Niger Republic.

According to the elderly scholar, instead of engaging in war with the Francophone West African country, President Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders should rather engage in dialogue with the Nigerien military junta that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum going forward.

Sheikh Bauchi said this in Bauchi while interacting with journalists, adding that both Nigeria and Niger Republic have a longtime cordial relationship that needed to be strengthened more.

“Nigerians and Niger are united. Hence there is the need for the Federal Government to engage in diplomatic approaches with a view to strengthening the cordial relationship for the economic growth and development of the two West African countries,” the centenarian said.

According to the revered Sheikh, if Nigeria should embark on war with Niger, many would not only suffer the consequence but innocent souls would also be killed, admonishing that, “it is good to find an amicable resolution to avoid shedding blood of innocent souls.”

He then urged other West African leaders and other critical stakeholders to embrace diplomatic dialogue.

“We are appealing to President Tinubu; we are also appealing to the National Assembly and all ECOWAS leaders and stakeholders not to engage Niger in war.

“This is to save the lives of innocent souls and to save people from incurring more hardship,” Sheikh Bauchi appealed.

Photo credit|| Google

Russia plans collaboration with Africa on education

Photo credit: Punch papers

A Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum Summit has discussed plans to collaborate with African countries on education and science.

A statement by the Roscongress Foundation said this was made known during a panel discussion titled, ‘Building a common future: Educational and scientific opportunities of Russia for Africa.’

In his opening remarks, Vice-Rector for Youth Policy, Social Work and International Relations at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Stanislav Surovtsev, spoke of a new desire on the part of Russia to collaborate in education with the countries of Africa. “It is very important that we lay the foundation for fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation right now,” he said.

President of the Pan-African Movement, Kemi Seba, added that the educational models imposed by the West remained in force on the African continent, saying, “We have African school programmes, but they are European and American, and we ought to have our own”. Seba said that cooperation in the 21st century should be devoid of ideology and should be equitable and mutually beneficial.

How my father died due to hospital negligence — Umahi

Photo credit: Vanguard

Former Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, recounted how his father died of negligence of medical personnel at an unnamed private hospital.

“My father died because of the negligence of that private hospital,” the lawmaker representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly said during the screening of Mariya Mahmoud, a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

Mahmoud, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State, introduced herself as a medical doctor and public health practitioner. She was President Bola Tinubu’s substitution for Maryam Shetty, another female nominee from Kano who was dropped in a dramatic twist of events last Friday.

During her screening on Monday, Umahi, who is also one of the 48 ministerial nominees of the President earlier screened, asked Mahmoud to tell the Senate how she intends to curb situations of conflict of interest where doctors in government hospitals also float private medical centres.

The Senator lamented that his late father was taken to a government hospital when he was ill and was treated by a doctor. He, however, said the doctor referred his late father to a private hospital owned by the medical practitioner.

Umahi claimed his father died of the negligence of the medical personnel at the private hospital.

Mahmoud agreed with Umahi, saying that doctors in government hospitals moonlighting at private medical centres affect the quality of healthcare in society.

“It is something we have to look into and see what are the things to be done to strengthen the issue.”

FG withdraws contempt suit against NLC

Photo credit: Daily Post

The Federal Government says it has withdrawn the contempt of court proceedings against organised labour for embarking on a nationwide protest.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the lead counsel to the NLC, Falana and Falana’s Chambers and obtained by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

The letter dated Aug. 7 to Falana’s Chambers was signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs B.E. Jeddy-Agba.

The Federal Ministry of Justice had through the National Industrial Court (NICN) issued the leadership of organised labour summons on contempt of court for embarking on the protest.

Recall that organised labour had threatened to embark on a nation-wide strike from Aug. 14 if the Federal Government failed to withdraw the contempt charges.

Organised Labour had embarked on mass protest over anti-poor policies of the government, especially the removal of subsidy that had brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

The letter reads: “Kindly recall the exchange of correspondence between the ministry and your office on the need for compliance with the extant court orders, restraining industrial action of any kind on the part of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

“The position of the ministry was informed by the need to safeguard the integrity of the court and prevent avoidable service disruption or damage to public facilities.

avage (

)