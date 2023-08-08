Today’s Headlines: Don’t Engage In War With Niger–Sheikh Bauchi, Benue awards N6bn road contract

Don’t engage in war with Niger – Sheikh Bauchi tells Tinubu

As the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to the military junta in the Niger Republic expired, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go to war with the Nigerian neighboring country.

The popular cleric, who is the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria, also urged the National Assembly not to approve the request made by the President for any form of war with the Niger Republic. According to the elderly scholar, instead of engaging in war with the Francophone West African country, President Tinubu, and other ECOWAS leaders should rather engage in dialogue with the Nigerien military junta that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum going forward.

Sheikh Bauchi said this in Bauchi while interacting with journalists, adding that both Nigeria and Niger Republic have a longtime cordial relationship that needed to be strengthened more. “Nigerians and Niger are united. Hence there is the need for the Federal Government to engage in diplomatic approaches to strengthen the cordial relationship for the economic growth and development of the two West African countries,” the centenarian said.

Benue awards N6bn road contract

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Monday, flagged off the construction of 16 roads within the Makurdi metropolis covering 15.39 kilometers.

According to the governor, the roads will cost N6bn and are expected to be delivered in 11 months. Alia said, “The construction of 16 roads, measuring 15.39km within the Makurdi metropolis, which is monumental, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the infrastructure of Benue State as we prepare to lay the foundation of a new Benue within our 100 days in office.”

The governor listed the roads for construction to include: Odeh-Ageh-John Felse Street (1.08km) with Spur to Akuma Abanyam and Othaniel Taanghar Street; Orkuma Akunda Street (810 meters); Lush Street (580 meters) and Augustinian Community roads (1.13km) all in the New GRA part of Makurdi as well as the Nigerian Navy Barracks Road (1.98km), Keghem Malu Street (420 meters) along the Adeke/Achusa area, among others.

Niger coup plotters name economist as new prime minister

Nearly two weeks after the military took over power in Niger, the coup plotters have named former economy minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new prime minister.

A spokesman for the military junta announced it on television late on Monday night. Lamine Zeine was formerly the minister of economy and finance for several years in the cabinet of then-president Mamadou Tandja, who was ousted in 2010, and most recently worked as an economist for the African Development Bank in Chad, according to a Nigerien media report.

At the end of July, the military ousted the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum and suspended the constitution in the country of 26 million inhabitants. Under Bazoum, Niger had been one of the last strategic partners of the West in the fight against the advance of Islamist terrorists in the Sahel. An ultimatum from the Economic Community of West African States to the coup plotters to reinstate Bazoum expired over the weekend.

Edo College of Agriculture set for reopening

THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the reopening of the Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources will bolster the government’s efforts at diversifying the State’s economy through agriculture, and ensure the development of the manpower to drive the government’s agriculture-based economy.

Obaseki, at the pre-college opening and agribusiness stakeholders engagement at the newly rebuilt Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Iguoriakhi, O South West Local Government Area of the State, said the institution has been upgraded to compete favorably with the best of specialized agricultural training institutions across the globe.

The governor said the College, with three campuses in Iguoriakhi, Agenebode, and Uromi, will groom and harness the knowledge and skills of the state’s teeming youth population to drive the government’s vision to boost food production and grow its economy.

