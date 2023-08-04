Today’s Headlines: Don’t declare war against Niger Republic to please US, France, Tinubu advised

Don’t declare war against Niger Republic to please US, France, Tinubu advised

As tension continues to build over possible confrontation with the military junta in Niger Republic, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resist any pressure to declare war against the Nigeria’s West African neighbour because of the grave implications.

The Labour Party lawmaker told Tinubu not to rush into war with Niger Republic in his bid to please the United States of America and France, as doing so could earn Nigeria the wrath of Russia.

Rep. Aguocha in a statement he personally issued on Friday, urged President Tinubu to jettison any war option as doing so would be putting Nigeria into unnecessary risks.

The lawmaker also argued that Nigeria cutting off power supply to Niger Republic was tantamount to breaching trade agreement she earlier entered into with her Francophone neighbour.

Expect Your Salaries Doubled- Presidential Spokesman

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale says civil servants should expect their salaries to double following the removal of subsidy on petroleum.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, saying the move is the cushion the impact of subsidy removal.

“I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states. But what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage,” he said on Thursday.

Tinubu Replaces Kano ministerial nominee, Shetty with Festus Keyamo

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has removed Dr Maryam Shetty from Kano State as a Ministerial nominee that is billed to be screened today.

In a letter to the Senate read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the President replaced her with Mairiga Mahmoud.

The President has also for screening by the Senate, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN from Delta State.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Wednesday forwarded the name of Shetty alongside eighteen other nominees, just as with Keyamo, the number of Ministerial Nominees has now got to forty-eight.

Hoodlums Attack Ekiti APC Members

No fewer than four persons, including a businessman, Chief Bode Olayinka, were injured and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed at Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State when a group of hoodlums unleashed violence on some All Progressives Congress chieftains in the area.

Sources alleged that the attack was connected with the forthcoming local government elections billed to hold in December across the local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

One of the victims, Mr Olaitan Olayinka, alleged that the assailants, numbering about 20, attacked them with cutlasses, Dane guns and other weapons in front of his family house where he was relaxing on Monday evening.

Olayinka, who had plasters on his forehead, on Thursday, narrated his ordeals in the hands of the hoodlums, alleging that a political leader in the local government area was behind the incident in a bid to silence other aspirants in the forthcoming election.

