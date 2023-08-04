Today’s Headlines: Don’t declare war against Niger Republic to please US, France, Tinubu advised; ﻿Atiku, Peter Obi’s Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election Lack Merit –Adebayo

Don’t declare war against Niger Republic to please US, France, Tinubu advised

As tension continues to build over possible confrontation with the military junta in Niger Republic, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resist any pressure to declare war against the Nigeria’s West African neighbour because of the grave implications.

The Labour Party lawmaker told Tinubu not to rush into war with Niger Republic in his bid to please the United States of America and France, as doing so could earn Nigeria the wrath of Russia.

Rep. Aguocha in a statement he personally issued on Friday, urged President Tinubu to jettison any war option as doing so would be putting Nigeria into unnecessary risks.

The lawmaker also argued that Nigeria cutting off power supply to Niger Republic was tantamount to breaching trade agreement she earlier entered into with her Francophone neighbour.

﻿ Atiku, Peter Obi’s Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election Lack Merit, Will Be Easy For Court To Dispense –Adebayo, SDP Candidate In 2023 Poll

Adewole Adebayo, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, has said the petitions filed to challenge the outcome of the election lack merit. According to Adebayo, they are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu had declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Following the declaration, five political parties and their candidates in the election filed petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, challenging Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the election.

However, Adebayo in a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, noted that the 2023 election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. He asserted that there will be no need for any judicial acrobatics and advised opposition elements to prepare for 2027 elections.

Tinubu writes Senate, seeks approval for military action against Niger

President Bola Tinubu has written the Nigerian Senate, intimating it of the proposed military action and other sanctions against the military officers who recently seized power in the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

Since the soldiers seized power in Niger on July 26, the leaders of the West African regional bloc headed by President Tinubu, has been in discussions, especially on sanctions against the coup plotters.

However, the junta has remained adamant. Not even a delegation by Tinubu, yesterday, could de-escalate the situation.

His letter to the Senate was read on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The letter stated that Political situation in Niger, following the unfortunate political situation in the Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under his leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected government.

Coup leaders revoke five major military deals with France

Coup leaders in the Republic of Niger, on Thursday, revoked a raft of military cooperation agreements with France.

The country further suspended broadcasts of French state-funded international news outlets France 24 and RFI earlier on Thursday – drawing condemnation from the French foreign ministry.

A decision about the revocation of five military deals with France dating between 1977 and 2020 was read out on national television late on Thursday by junta representative, Amadou Abdramane, Reuters reports.

Abdramane added that a diplomatic notice will be sent to France to that effect. There was no immediate response from France.

