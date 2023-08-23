Today’s Headlines: Don’t crucify police on social media, report erring officers – IG, Man arrested for pirating Femi Adebayo’s ‘Jagunjagun’ movie.

Don’t crucify police on social media, report erring officers – IG.

According to Punch news, The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, appealed to Nigerians to always report appropriately to Police authorities erring officers rather than crucifying them on social media.

He made this appeal at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, during his two-day working visit to the state.

Egbetokun said, “Some of our men can misbehave. We cannot guarantee that all of them will behave well, but when you see them misbehaving, the Commissioner of Police is here to hear your complaints.

“Call the CP for your complaints. We are here to address your complaints against the police, don’t go to social media.

“Some things go on social media that are not true. A lot of falsehood has been propagated on social media. The CP is here, if you need any clarification, reach them, they will take it up and justice shall be done.” He assured.

The IG, while speaking on community policing, said, “We are going to focus on the communities in all the states of the Federation. We are reviewing the security strategy in the country in line with the new vision of Nigeria Police for effective policing. All the commissioners of police across the country are being trained for effective service delivery.

“During my discussion with the Commissioner of Police in this state, Adebola Hamzat, he told me that his door is open to the public. If you have issues with any of our officers as there are tendencies that some of them might misbehave, kindly reach out to the senior officers. The goal of the police is to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Man arrested for pirating Femi Adebayo’s ‘Jagunjagun’ movie.

According to Punch news, A yet-to-be-identified man has been arrested for pirating ‘Jagun-Jagun’, a new epic movie produced by Femi Adebayo.

This is as the Nollywood actor vowed to take action against people found pirating the movie.

Adebayo, who made this known in a post his social media handle with an attached picture of the suspect, said some other individuals involved in the act had been arrested.

He stated that findings revealed how some persons also downloaded the movie from unauthorised sites, including telegram groups.

He wrote, “URGENT: Anti-Piracy Warning! Piracy is a criminal act that threatens the very essence of our creative industry. Persons have already begun pirating this labour of love.

“Some have been apprehended like in the photo, and we’re relentlessly pursuing others and bring them to book!

“Our search includes persons downloading the movie from unauthorized sites, including telegram groups!

Budapest 2023: Amusan begins world title defence with easy win in 100m hurdles heat.

According to Punch news, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan on Tuesday began her 100m hurdles title defence at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest by finishing top of her heat.

The world record holder, in her first race, since being cleared for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit, clocked 12.48s (0.4) to win the fifth heat ahead of Jamaican Champion Megan Tapper who came 2nd in 12.51s and Australian Michelle Jenneke in 12.71s.

By virtue of the victory, Amusan qualified for the semi-finals on Wednesday.

PDP chieftain faults FG’s bloated cabinet, policy somersault.

According to Punch news, The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, slammed the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government over what it called the bloated nature of the cabinet.

The President had on Monday sworn in 45 Ministers, charging them to put Nigeria first in their service to the nation. However, a loyalist of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Segun Showunmi said by rolling out such a huge number of cabinet members, the All Progressive Congress-led government has shown to the world what it is set out to do.

Addressing newsmen at the PDP secretariat on Tuesday, Showunmi who spoke both as a party stakeholder and for the party wondered why some ministerial designates had their portfolios changed even while they were yet to be sworn in.

He said, “First, should the government be that large at a time when a lean cabinet seems more needful given the financial state of the country? Can a nation be in dire straits and those who created the financial and governance mess be shoving it in our face as though we have become a captured nation with no way out of the slavery of helplessness?

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)