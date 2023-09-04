Today’s Headlines: Don’t Create Rift Between Wike, PS, CSOs Warn Mischief, Armed attacks: UNICAL Students Flee Campus

FCTA: Don’t Create Rift Between Wike, PS, CSOs Warn Mischief Makers

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Some Abuja-based civil society groups, have warned those they described as mischief makers to allow the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike to settle down to work, rather than seeking to sow seeds of discord between him and Permanent Secretary in the Administration, Mr. Olusade Adesola, by twisting facts and figures.

Two groups, Pro-Impact Initiative and Vanguard for Justice and Equity gave the warning at separate news conferences Sunday in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that some online reports had alleged that the permanent secretary embarked on massive capital projects against presidential directive, recruited over 10,000 staff into the system, allocated choice lands to members of his family among several other malicious and unfounded allegations when he held sway briefly before Wike’s assumption of office.

(Photo credit: Google)

UNICAL Students Flee Campus

Photo credit: daily post

Many University of Calabar students reportedly fled the campus following attacks by masked gunmen on the Malabor Republic hostels on Saturday night.

Many reportedly left on Sunday as they feared the gunmen would return.

The armed invasion happened around 9 p.m. on Friday and lasted over 30 minutes without campus security intervention.

Tinubu Jets To India Monday For G-20 Summit

Photo credit: punch newspaper

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday depart Abuja for New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 Leaders’ summit.

Tinubu is attending the two-day summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read on Sunday.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu set to attend G-20 Summit in India with investment attraction topping Nigeria’s agenda,’ Ngelale revealed that the President aims to leverage the platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

Falana Asks DSS To Release Ogun LG Chair

Photo credit: daily post

Lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting local government funds.

Adedayo was detained by DSS on Friday after he honoured an invitation from the security agency.

The local government chairman has been held incommunicado by the DSS since Friday without a statement on why he has been kept in custody for over 48 hours.

TLucky (

)