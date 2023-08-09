Today’s Headlines: Don’t confirm El-Rufai for Nigeria to have peace – Shehu Sani; Tinubu mourns Pastor Odukoya

Don’t confirm El-Rufai for Nigeria to have peace – Shehu Sani

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Shehu Sani, a socio-political commentator, has advised the Senate against confirming former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai to be minister.

Sani warned that El-Rufai should not be cleared if Nigeria wants peace to reign.

Describing the former governor as playing god while he was governor, Sani said El-Rufai was now at the mercy of the Senate.

Tweeting, he identified the former governor as a religious extremist and a fanatic.

According to Sani: “The Unconfirmed Ministerial nominee; The Imp who was intoxicated with power, and who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of those wielding power.

“A religious extremist with a fanatical political agenda should have no place in the seat of power if that nation desires peace.”

The Senate had refused to confirm El-Rufai alongside two others due to security issues.

Tinubu mourns Pastor Odukoya

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his pain of loss with the family, friends and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of the Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya, 67.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale sends his heartfelt condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the highly revered religious leader, whose teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

The President noted the worthy contributions of Pastor Odukoya to the development of the country, supporting the weak and vulnerable while providing a platform for many to realize their dreams through the teaching of the word of faith.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of the active sustenance of the outstanding legacies of the renowned clergyman by all who knew him, trusting that the Almighty God will continue to comfort the family.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

‘US, France using Nigeria to attack Niger’ – El-Zakzaky advises Tinubu

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against attacking Niger Republic.

El-Zakzaky alleged that France and the United States, US, are trying to use Nigeria to attack the Niger Republic.

He said Tinubu should understand that Nigeria and Niger Republic are one going by history, noting that such a move was shocking.

He stressed that Tinubu should reconsider the planned attack on the Niger Republic.

In a statement he signed, El-Zakzaky traced the historical unity between Nigeria and Niger.

According to him: “All of a sudden, France and the US want to use Nigeria to attack Niger.

“This is very shocking given the fact that Nigeria and Niger are one people.

“It was the territories of such empires that were carved out to create Niger and Nigeria.”

On Tuesday, Niger’s junta turned down the latest diplomatic mission from African countries.

Osun Assembly constitutes standing committees

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Osun State House of Assembly has constituted its Standing Committees.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Adewale Egbedun announced the composition of the Committees during the Plenary on Tuesday.

Announcing the 23 House Committees, Egbedun said they were set up to enable the Assembly to commence its oversight functions in earnest.

According to the Speaker, the Committees and their Chairmen include: “Rules and Business, Adewumi Kofoworola, Industrial Relation, Olayiwola Taofeek Finance and Appropriation, Fatunmise Saheed, Media and Public, Enlightenment, Oladimeji Adekunle, Public Account, Lawal Bamidele Land, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Adeoti Olalekan.”

Others include: “Environment and Sanitation: Ogundare Folorunso Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and Legal Matters, Barrister Kanmi Ajibola, Agriculture and Food Security, Olatunbosun Oladimeji, Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Areoye Ebenezer, Health, Dr Ajibade Kasope, Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Rabiu Adesina, House Service Matters, Akerele Olawale, Education, Oderinwale Elisha and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Asagade Olujinmi.”

