Today’s Headlines: Don’t Cancel My Election Over 25% In FCT, Tinubu Tells Tribunal, Bizman urges FG, others to prosecute alleged land grabber

Don’t Cancel My Election Over 25% In FCT, Tinubu Tells Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, have told the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, to dismiss the petition of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Tinubu and Shettima, through their counsel, Mr. Wole Olanipekun (SAN) in his final written address against the petition of Obi and LP, described the arguments and testimonies of witnesses presented by the challengers as “frivolous, bogus, and based on hearsay.”

In his written address, he urged the court to dismiss the petition as totally lacking in merit and substance.

He argued that the “remote” contention of the petitioners that his client’s election should be canceled for not scoring 25 percent or one-quarter of the votes recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not backed by any fact known to the law as the use of “and” in the constitution is conjunctive and not disjunctive.

He argued, “This case cries to high heavens in vain to be fed with relevant and admissible evidence.

“The appellant woefully failed to realize that judges do not act like the oracles of life, which are often engaged in crystal gazing and thereafter would proclaim a new Oba in succession to a deceased Oba.

Bizman urges FG, others to prosecute alleged land grabber –

By Lukman Olabiyi

A businessman, Otunba Hassan Alli, has called on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and other law enforcement agencies to prosecute the alleged land grabber, Moroof Owonla, popularly known as “Kaka Moroof”, for unlawful invasion of properties situated at No 34 Ferguson Osagie Street, Ayobo and No 2 Peace Street Ayobo area of Lagos State.

Alli accused “Kaka Moroof” of forcefully taking over his hotel at Ayobo with fake judgment, with the suit no ID/1722/92 between Chief Arimiyau Bello Ekundayo and Taiwo Ogunbiyi & 12 others. He said the purported judgment and the survey plan relied on by “Kaka Moroof” had no correlation or nexus with his lands and hotel at Ferguson Osagie Street, Ayobo. He stated this in his letter written to the Federal Government and law enforcement agents, including the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Minister of Justice as well as the Inspector General of Police. He also sent a copy of the letter to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Attorney General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, and, the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Nigeria’s credit risk: NGX group targets improved foreign investments inflow

By Chinwendu Obieny

Amid bullish sentiments on Nigeria’s stock market recently, the Board and Management of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) have said that they are open to working with the Federal government, as well as stakeholders towards improving the country’s credit profile and creating a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign.

This was disclosed by the Group Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, during the Group’s 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place in Lagos at the weekend.

Addressing shareholders at the meeting, Kwairanga, lauded President Tinubu-led administration for the various reforms that have resulted in the impressive performance of the market.

“The capital market community is excited by the new government and the steps it has so far taken concerning the economy as reflected in the tremendous growth in our market indicators. As a group, we are committed to working with the government to stimulate further growth in the economy, and address higher capital costs, as this will go a long way to enhance Nigeria’s credit profile, and create a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investors”, he said.

N500bn For Palliatives

By Chinwendu Obieny

Johnvents Trading, a leading agro commodity value chain player, and a subsidiary of Johnvents Group, has taken a significant step towards promoting sustainable agriculture with the launch of the outgrower Scheme in Kano and Katsina.

The scheme aims to empower thousands of farmers and foster long-term growth in the agricultural sector while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Partnering with Alliance Agro, Johnvents Trading has begun the implementation of an efficient input disbursement, training, monitoring, and evaluation system to drive increased productivity and sustainable agriculture among smallholder farmers in Kano and Katsina states, Nigeria. By providing farmers with the necessary resources, training, and support, the initiative will empower 4,000 farmers’ in the first phase thereby improving their livelihoods and quality of produce in the region.

Tinubu’s solution to Insecurity in Northern Nigeria underway

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured that the Bola Tinubu’s administration would, in the coming weeks, unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians, especially those living in the North West region.

According to a statement issued by Director Information in the Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, Shettima disclosed while speaking with journalists during a condolence visit to Kano over the passing away of elder statesman, Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Shettima, who was accompanied by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, among others, while speaking on the plan to address challenges confronting Nigerians, said, “The president is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance, and the crisis we have in the northwest which is further accentuated by poverty. Social exclusion is also something that the President is determined to frontally confront and in the coming weeks, he is going to unveil the Pulaku solution.

