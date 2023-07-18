Today’s Headlines: Don’t Cancel My Election Over 25% In FCT — Tinubu Tells Tribunal; Audit Report Nails Adamu, Omisore As Tinubu, Govs Shop For New Chair

Don’t Cancel My Election Over 25% In FCT, Tinubu Tells Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, have told the presidential election petition court sitting in Abuja, to dismiss the petition of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi.

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, have told the presidential election petition court sitting in Abuja, to dismiss the petition of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi. Tinubu and Shettima, through their counsel, Mr. Wole Olanipekun (SAN) in his final written address against the petition of Obi and LP, described the arguments and testimonies of witnesses presented by the challengers as frivolous, bogus, and based on hearsay.

In his written address, he urged the court to dismiss the petition as totally lacking in merit, substance, and bona fide. He argued that the remote contention of the petitioners that his client’s election should be canceled for not scoring 25 percent or one-quarter of the votes recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not backed by any fact known to the law as the use of and in the constitution is conjunctive and not disjunctive.

The sudden resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, was spurred by the manner they handled the contentious audit report of the party’s account, The PUNCH has learned.

This is as indications emerged that President Bola Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the party have started shopping for a replacement for the departed officials. Adamu and Omisore handed over their resignation letters on Sunday amid controversies about the reason for their actions.

Their resignation letters were officially confirmed at an emergency meeting held by the National Working Committee at the party headquarters in Abuja on Monday. The announcement was made by Adamu’s successor, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who has taken over the mantle of leadership in an acting capacity in line with the party’s constitution.

Following the collapse of a school building in Ifo, Ogun State, the state government has constituted a committee to conduct integrity tests on various school infrastructures in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this on Monday, during the inspection of the collapsed building at Agbado District Comprehensive High School, Ifo. Arigbabu, who led a team from the Ministries of Education and Housing, said Governor Dapo Abiodun had earlier directed that a formidable committee be put in place to cater for school maintenance and rehabilitation.

Arigbabu said the committee would quickly move around the schools across the state to carefully evaluate the bility of existing structures to ascertain the possibility of usage alongside the newly rehabilitated and constructed ones. He said, “The construction of the collapsed eight-classroom building started in 2007 and it has not been put into use because the present administration in the state could not guarantee its desirability for usage.

A group, Conference of Nigeria Parties (CNPP), and some civil society organizations under the umbrella of the Coalition Of National Civil Society Organisations have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prove to Nigerians that he is a democrat by ending the All Progressives Congress (APC)-invented script of detention without trial, using bogus allegations to keep suspected political enemies in detention indefinitely.

The political parties and CSOs urged Tinubu not to give the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele the same unlawful treatment that was given to former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki by former President Muhammadu Buhari administration. In a statement jointly signed by the deputy national publicity secretary of the CNPP, comrade James Ezema and the national secretary of the CSOs, Alhaji Ali Abacha said: “Playing the same APC card against Emefiele will portray the president in a bad light after pledging to uphold the rule of law in his June 12 message to Nigerians.”

They said detaining the suspended CBN governor for over a month without trial, only to charge him for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a time the court has already ordered his release is totally against the principles of the rule of law, fairness, and justice that the president has preached since May 29. They said the charges against Emefiele followed the same old tricks of the APC government, which was invented in 2015, to detain citizens without trial. “If President Tinubu is truly a Democrat as he has continued to preach, his government must not adopt the APC’s eight-year-old brutal actions against suspected political enemies.

