Today’s Headlines: Don’t Cancel My Election Over 25% In FCT – Tinubu, FG assures quick relief

Don’t Cancel My Election Over 25% In FCT, Tinubu Tells Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, have told the presidential election petition court sitting in Abuja, to dismiss the petition of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Tinubu and Shettima, through their counsel, Mr Wole Olanipekun (SAN) in his final written address against the petition of Obi and LP, described the arguments and testimonies of witnesses presented by the challengers as frivolous, bogus and based on hearsay.

In his written address, he urged the court to dismiss the petition as totally lacking in merit, substance and bona fide.

He argued that the remote contention of the petitioners that his client’s election should be cancelled for not scoring 25 percent or one-quarter of the votes recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not backed by any fact known to the law as the use of and in the constitution is conjunctive and not disjunctive.

FG assures quick relief to Nigerians

The Chairman, Palliative Committee on Subsidy Removal and Kebbi Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has assured Nigerians that efforts were on to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

The governor gave the assurance when members of the committee met in Abuja on Saturday. This is contained in a statement by the governor’s Spokesman, Ahmed Idris.

The meeting had in attendance Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Uba Sani of Kaduna and Hyacindu Alia of Benue, as well representatives of the Organized Labour and Civil Society Organisations.

The Chairman assured that Nigerians would have a course to smile soon as the committee was doing its best to bring succour and ease current difficulties.

Flood destroys houses, covers roads in Zamfara

Ravaging flood has destroyed many houses in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, following a heavy downpour on Sunday evening.

It was reported that the heavy rain that lasted for over one hour wreaked havoc in many areas of the State capital as residents were seen packing out their valuables from their houses.

Many roads, especially in Gengeri Megamu area were covered with water, making it very impossible for motorists to pass.

According to a resident, Alhaji Malami, it was terrible, adding that many people lost their properties due to the heavy rainfall.

World Bank links Lagos building collapses to poor regulation

The World Bank has attributed the frequent building collapse in Lagos State to gaps and loopholes in the permitting process and the use of unqualified professionals in the design and construction of buildings.

It also listed the absence of a legally adopted building design code, limited land available for development and lack of systems to ensure the quality of construction materials as well as other reasons buildings cave in regularly in the state.

The bank revealed this in a report on housing regulatory framework standards in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the bank, only about 10 per cent of construction sites obtain permits, and even when permits are obtained, final construction can still dete from their requirements.

