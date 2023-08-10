Today’s Headlines: Don’t Blame Tinubu For Your Woes—APC To Obaseki; SLS Meets Niger coup leaders

Don’t Blame Tinubu For Your Woes, APC Tells Obaseki

The South South Zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki not to blame President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his poor performance in the state.

Source: Leadership

The South-South Zonal Organizing secretary of the APC, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, alleged that the Edo state governor Obaseki is trying very hard to blame for his over seven years of stewardship on the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Obaseki, in a statement released through his special adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the deplorable state of federal roads in the state and the massive suffering faced by the people as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy which led to the skyrocketing of the price of the essential commodity.

Former Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi meets Niger coup leaders

The former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi has met with leaders of the military junta in Niger Republic.

Source: Punch papers

In a video currently in circulation, Sanusi was the seen in company of the Sultan of Damagaran during a visit to the coup leader, Abdourahmane Tiani. Damagaran is the third largest city in Niger. This comes hours after the leaders aborted a meeting with the United States acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland during her visit to Niamey, the capital city of the Niger Republic.

The military junta had also turned down entreaties from the African Union while it also refused to yield to the demand of the Economic Community of West Africa States on the reinstatement of the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Statement of threats after I visit Tinubu, false, says Okonjo-Iweala

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Wednesday, debunked a purported statement credited to her about receiving threats after she meets with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: Punch papers

In a statement by her Media Adviser, Paul Nwabuikwu, Okonjo-Iweala said, “The statement is false. It is not from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala”, reports PM . The content of the false statement that has now gone viral claimed the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy under President Goodluck Jonathan raised an alarm over threats she had been receiving since her visit to Tinubu.

“I keep receiving toxic calls and messages regarding my meeting with the president yesterday, and from those I hold in very high esteem. “Honestly, I am shocked at the contents of the messages and the tone of the callers. Has Nigeria sunk this low? A visit I made for the good of our dear nation is what they are using to threaten my life and family!’” the purported statement read in part.

Mass Kidnapping: tinubu’s govt will give special attention to the security of schools – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu said President Bola Tinubu’s administration will give special attention to the safety and security of students and schools in the country.

Source: Vanguard

Ribadu stated this at a Strategic Forum On Achieving Safer Schools organized by the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja on Wednesday. Ribadu said, “Undoubtedly, education has always been the cornerstone of progress in any society and as we strive to build a prosperous country for the future of our children and the generation yet unborn, we must prioritize the safety and security of our educational institutions at all levels.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu pledged to work with both state and local government authorities to reform and retool the nation’s educational system by giving special attention to the security of our schools, welfare, and training of teachers and students.” Ribadu, who was represented at the event by Major Gen A.M Dikko (rtd), said the invasion of schools by bandits and other armed persons has impacted school enrolment in the country, especially in the northern region.

Bash760 (

)