Today’s Headlines: Don’t Betray Our People—Otti, I’m Ready To Remove Obstacles To Investments—Tinubu

Don’t Betray Our People—Otti Tells 16 New Commissioners

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, on Friday, urged the 16 newly sworn-in commissioners in the state not to betray the trust people had reposed in them by “toeing the same path that brought Abia to the sorry state we met it.”

He gave the charge during the swearing-in of the 16 commissioners in Government House Umuahia, the capital of Abia, after their confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

“Do not betray the trust of our people who have remained patient and loyal to our course by toeing the same path that brought Abia to the sorry state we met it,” the governor said.

“The privilege of your appointment must never be seen as an opportunity for self-enrichment or advancement of unwholesome interests. There would be zero tolerance for any of those.”

I’m Ready To Remove Obstacles To Investments—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Abuja said his administration is open to identifying and removing obstacles to make the Nigerian economy more investible.

He said the ongoing economic reforms would be styled to favour Nigerian youths.

“We are ready to remove bottlenecks to investments in the economy,” Tinubu told a delegation from MTN led by Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, at the State House.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed late Friday, titled ‘We’ll remove bottlenecks to investments, reposition economy to favour youth population, says President Tinubu.’

Olajengbesi commends Adeleke’s choice of commissioners, advisers

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has described as outstanding and stellar, the quality of commissioners and special advisers assembled by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

In a statement on Friday, Olajengbesi, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a grassroots politician in Osun State, said with the right team of technocrats carefully handpicked by the governor, the steady progress and geometric development of the people of Osun State is certain.

Olajengbesi, a Managing Partner at Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, tasked the appointees to work harmoniously with Senator Adeleke for the progressive development and growth of the state.

“Congratulations are in order to the appointees of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The quality of men and women in the list is admirable. These are people of distinct repute willing and ready to serve our state with their expertise. There can’t be a more better team as this to work with Mr Governor for the betterment of the state,” he said.

Tinubu hosts Benin Republic President Talon

President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening hosted President Patrice Talon at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting between leaders of the neighbouring countries was the second within two weeks.

President Tinubu hosted Talon in Paris, France, on June 23 during the Summit on New Global Financing Pact signing.

Although there was no information available on the meeting held in Abuja on Friday, the Presidency released pictures of both leaders in President Tinubu’s residence.

