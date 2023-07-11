Today’s Headlines: Don’t Be Caught Unawares, APC Already Preparing For Re-Run – LP, Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Don’t Be Caught Unawares, APC Already Preparing For Re-Run – LP

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert following information available to him that the ruling All Progressives Congress was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 Presidential Election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party is aware that the tide is heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the Presidential Election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Abure said this on Monday, during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, who is the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement quoted Abure as calling on the over 10 million members of the party to be “on the alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot materializes.”

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the institution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively the lives of the ordinary man.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even, if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

Stop Taking Nigerians For Granted, Onaiyekan Warns Political Class

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has warned Nigeria’s political class to stop taking the patience and resilience of Nigerians for granted.

Onaiyekan gave the warning in Abuja on Monday when he received a delegation of members of the Initiative for Fostering Unity in Diversity, Youths and Nation Building (IFFUIDYANB) at his home in Abuja.

He expressed worry over what he described as the non-challenge of Nigerian leaders to current issues in the country, especially in matters concerning the younger segment of the population.

The cardinal noted that the elite should desist from believing that Nigerians were resilient and could be taken advantage of anytime, anywhere.

PDP governors meet Tuesday

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Governors Forum is scheduled to meet in Abuja, on Tuesday, to discuss the state of the nation.

The forum, in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, said the meeting, which is the first under the leadership of its new chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, will also discuss relating to the PDP.

The statement reads “The meeting is the first meeting of the Forum since Governors Bala Mohammed and Seminalayi Fubara were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Forum in June.

“The Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the Party, PDP and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

”In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting.”

