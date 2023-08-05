Today’s Headlines: Don’t approve Tinubu’s request for war – Shehu Sani tells Senate, Tinubu meets World Bank chief, says forensic audit of CBN underway

Don’t approve Tinubu’s request for war – Shehu Sani tells Senate

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has urged the Senate not to approve President Bola Tinubu’s request for military action against the Republic of Niger.

In a post his social media platform on Friday, Sani urged Tinubu not to allow himself to be misled by foreign powers.

It was reported that the President sent a letter to the Senate seeking approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger.

However, Sani is of the view that senators should weigh the implications and consequences of their decisions, especially those senators representing states that have borders with Niger.

Tinubu meets World Bank chief, says forensic audit of CBN underway

President Bola Tinubu revealed that a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is underway. He also disclosed that a thorough overhaul of the Civil Service payroll would soon be carried out.

He made these disclosures while addressing an audience with the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga in attendance, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu said a very serious structural review of the Civil Service payroll was necessary because he couldn’t believe in the numbers he is seeing, noting that he once had a similar experience at the state level.

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s resilience and intellectual prowess, and implored the Bretton Woods institution to view the country as a significant player within the global community, not solely as a struggling economy.

GSK’s departure from Nigeria will worsen poverty index – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has regretted the impending exit of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline from Nigeria after 51 years.

This follows the company’s announcement of plans to end its prescription medicines and vaccine production in the country.

It was reported that the multinational pharmaceutical company said it would transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Friday night, Obi said that the company’s reason for leaving Nigeria is even more disheartening as they no longer perceive a prospect for the country as a business environment that would be anchored on productivity.

Ogbanje Church opens in Anambra

A new church called Ogbanje Church of All Nations has been opened in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Members of the congregation had their first worship service at the church, where they sang and danced to a compilation of songs eulogizing the names of some popular river goddesses in Nnewi.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending in social media, showing members of the church as they rejoiced and danced to the tune of songs composed in praise of goddesses of some popular rivers in Nnewi.

While addressing the congregation at the uncompleted building, the cleric, presiding over the service, advised the congregation to worship what they know, rather than what they don’t know.

