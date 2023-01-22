Today’s Headlines: Don’t Allow PDP Back In Power -Tinubu, Wike Vows To Resist Dissolution Of Ekiti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don’t Allow PDP Back In Power – Tinubu

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday urged the people of Jigawa State not to give the Peoples Democratic Party an opportunity to return to power.

He also urged them to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress-led government for service delivery.

The former Lagos State governor stated this when he addressed a mammoth crowd of supporters at the APC’s presidential campaign rally held at the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

Tinubu told the crowd that having voted out the ‘jackals and hyenas’ in the PDP in 2015, it would be unthinkable to allow the party a route back to power (at the federal level).

Wike Vows To Resist Dissolution Of Ekiti PDP Exco

(Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, joined the fray of reactions to the suspension of party members by the National Working Committee as he vowed to lead a court battle against the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the PDP.

Vanguard reports that the NWC suspended some party members and dissolved the Ekiti State Executive Committee which was populated by Fayose’s loyalists when it met on Friday.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Six More Classified Documents Found In Biden’s Home

(Photo Credit: Channels Television)

Officials from the US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of Joe Biden’s family home in Delaware this week, the president’s personal lawyer said in a statement Saturday.

The new disclosure served up another embarrassing twist for Biden in an affair dogging him just as he gets ready to declare whether he will run for another term in 2024.

Biden insists he has done nothing wrong and has downplayed the affair as a case of an innocent mistake.

Documents from Biden’s time as vice president and with classified markings first turned up an office space at a Biden-affiliated think tank in Washington, and then again at his home in Delaware. Altogether they are about a dozen documents.

Nigeria’s Election Not Predictable – US Agency

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Contrary to political permutations, the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria would not be predictable, a United States-based election monitoring organisation, National Endowment for Democracy has said.

While the 2023 election in Nigeria as “a consequential election,” the US agency commended Nigeria for the technology-driven electoral process and expressed optimism that the country would be the second largest democracy in the world in 2050.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of NED, Damon Wilson, stated these in an interview with journalists in Abuja during a meeting convened by Yiaga Africa to interact with other stakeholders on preparations for the 2023 general elections.

