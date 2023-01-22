This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Don’t Allow PDP Back in Power—Tinubu, Gumi Speaks on Political Development

Don’t Allow PDP Back in Power—Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday urged the people of Jigawa State not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party to return to power. He also urged them to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress-led government for service delivery.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The former Lagos State governor stated this when he addressed a mammoth crowd of supporters at the APC’s presidential campaign rally held at the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

Tinubu told the crowd that hated the ‘jackals and hyenas’ in the PDP in 2015, it would be unthinkable to allow the party a route back to power (at the federal level).

Lack of grassroots politics affects political development in Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi

A Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has identified the lack of grassroots politics as a major problem affecting political development in the country.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

According to the Islamic cleric, for grassroots politics to succeed, politicians need to build strong contact with people in rural areas to carry them along with the political system in Nigeria. Receiving the delegation of the Kaduna Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Isa Mohammed Ashiru, the state gubernatorial candidate of the party in his residence, he opined that there was the need to have a connection with the people at the grassroots level for any leader to understand the problems facing the people.

He explained, “Kaduna needs leadership with the grassroots connection. You don’t govern people on paper, you must have contacts with the grassroots. Lack of grassroots politics is what brought these problems in the country.” Sheikh Gumi advised the next governor of the state to look at the insecurity in Birnin Gwari and other parts of the state to tackle it for the peaceful coexistence of the citizens.

Ganduje unveils Kano anthem, promises state legislation

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, unveiled the state’s anthem patriotism maximally to the citizens of the state.

Source: Punch Newspapers

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar. He said his administration would do everything possible to continue to preserve the history, culture, and business excellence of the state, for the overall development of the country.

At the unveiling ceremony which took place at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, Ganduje commended his wife, Prof Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje for her ingenuity in kick-starting the process that resulted in the development of the state anthem.

Kwankwaso not stepping down for anybody – NNPP-PCC

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, is still in the race and would not step down for anybody, its Presidential Campaign Council, said on Sunday.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The organization described the insinuation as a campaign of calumny that was being well orchestrated by one political block ab initio. According to the NNPP, the reports were being masterminded by jobbers seeking to sell expired drugs to a sick Nigeria.

The Spokesperson of Kwankwaso/NNPP-PCC, Ladipo Johnson, clarified a statement issued in Abuja titled, “Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?” He said, “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Comflictreporter (via 50minds

News )

