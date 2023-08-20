Today’s Headlines: Don’t Add To Nigerians Pains-PFN Tells Tinubu, Buhari Decries Killing Of Soldiers In Niger State

Don’t add to Nigerians’ pains, PFN tells Tinubu

Photo credit: The Guardian

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to add to the pains of Nigerians occasioned by various factors but imitative policies that will give them relief.

Oke also called on President Tinubu not to marginalise any part of the country irrespective of their political leaning, ideology, religious belief or whether they voted for him or not.

The PFN President made the call while addressing a press conference on the state of the nation in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.

Oke, flanked by other leaders of PFN, including the Oyo State Chairman, Samson Ajetomobi, said: “Nigerians are in pain. The last eight years have been very traumatic to Nigerians. There was terrible pain. There were kidnappings and all manner of evils. Nigerians are battling with so much pain. Relieve Nigerians of their pains; don’t add to it. Let’s apply the balm; let’s relieve Nigerians of their pains. We want to enjoin the president and his team to relieve the pain.

“Nigerians are fighting all kinds of war. Please fight their war; don’t add to their war. Whether they voted for you or not, fight their battles. Don’t fight and war against them. Politicking is over, governance should begin. Let’s bring everybody together. Don’t make any group of people enemies for the target. Bring everybody together.”

Buhari Decries Killing Of Soldiers In Niger State

Photo credit: Leadership

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed anguish over the death of several soldiers in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

This was contained in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident following the tragic ambush in which we lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the armed forces of the federation and families of the deceased.

“With the soldier discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the statement read.

Mark, Saraki, Anyim, Umahi, Kalu, Others Attend Ekweremadu’s Son’s Wedding

Photo credit: Thisday live

Chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered in Abuja yesterday to honour a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice, as their son Lloyd got wedded to his heartrob, Tiffany.

This is a Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, described the presence of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, at the wedding Fatiha of Amir, the son of Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, as a sign of a united Nigeria.The PDP chieftains present included three former Senate Presidents – Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark and Bukola Saraki – and PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

The wedding, which took place at Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Gudu District, Abuja, also attracted top chieftains of the ruling APC, including Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Minister-designate, Senator David Umahi, among other guests, who graced the occasion in solidarity with the Ekweremadus.

How Apostolic Faith official converted me, says Kumuyi.

Photo credit: Punchng

There has been excitement among members and followers of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry after the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor William Kumuyi, revealed a former official of The Apostolic Faith, Pa Elijah Dosunmu, who led him to Christ.

Dosunmu is 83-year-old and lives in Lagos State, where he runs a school.

Kumuyi narrated his encounter with the octogenarian last Sunday during a private commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the church with some leaders at Gbagada, Lagos State.

The revered holiness preacher recalled how Dosunmu invited him to The Apostolic Faith and he (Kumuyi) gave a condition that Dosunmu must also attend his church, the Cherubim and Seraphim, where he was a drummer.

Kumuyi said after his guest attended the C&S church, he (Kumuyi) asked him to share his thoughts on the service and he simply replied “active”.

“He didn’t say, ‘It was bad, calling the name of angels.’ He just said, ‘active’. He is a good man.

“So, I accepted to go with him to the gospel church. But it was too quiet. People just sat down, they sang and they stood up, there was no dancing, gymnastics, nothing!

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)