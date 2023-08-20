Today’s Headlines: Don’t add to Nigerians’ pains—PFN, Buhari Decries Killing Of Soldiers In Niger

Don’t add to Nigerians’ pains, PFN tells Tinubu

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to add to the pains of Nigerians occasioned by various factors but imitative policies that will give them relief.

Oke also called on President Tinubu not to marginalize any part of the country irrespective of their political leaning, ideology, or religious belief, for whether they voted for him or not. The PFN President made the call while addressing a press conference on the state of the nation in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.

Oke, flanked by other leaders of PFN, including the Oyo State Chairman, Samson Ajetomobi, said: “Nigerians are in pain. The last eight years have been very traumatic for Nigerians. There was terrible pain. There were kidnappings and all manner of evils. Nigerians are battling with so much pain. Relieve Nigerians of their pains; don’t add to it. Let’s apply the balm; let’s relieve Nigerians of their pains. We want to enjoin the president and his team to relieve the pain.

Buhari Decries Killing Of Soldiers In Niger State

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed anguish over the death of several soldiers in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State. This was contained in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident following the tragic ambush in which we lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the armed forces of the federation, and the families of the deceased. “With the soldier discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the statement read.

Expect more bandits in Nigeria if Niger is attacked — National Missioner, Abdurrahman Ahmad

National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Abdurrahman Ahmad, led a delegation of Islamic scholars from Nigeria to meet the Niger junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, as part of the efforts to peacefully resolve the efforts to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled on July 26, 2023.

The Economic of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, had threatened to remove the junta by military force if diplomatic options failed. As part of the diplomatic options, Tinubu had raised a team of eminent Nigerians, led by a former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, to meet and negotiate with the coup leaders in Niamey, but the coup leaders failed to meet with them even after they had arrived the country.

In an interview granted to a television station last week, Ahmad spoke on his team’s trip to Niger and meeting with the junta leader and the findings. According to him, the Niger coup leaders refused to meet the Abdulsalami team because they felt short-changed after Niger electricity was disconnected by Nigeria without listening to them. “He (Tchiani) said it was under the heat of the anger that they reacted the way they did and asked for forgiveness repeatedly”, Ahmad said.

Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has congratulated the newly appointed ministers, particularly the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, now minister of works.

He has also urged Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government, as the president and his team are striving to steer the national economtowardds progress. In a statement, Dokubo-Asari said, “I am pleased with the ministers and their portfolios.

Individuals who have previously held political offices should prioritize national interests and assist President Bola Tinubu in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria. “I urge Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government as the president and his team are striving to guide the national economy towards progress and development.”

Climate Change: ‘Study shows Lagos is sinking, needs support’

As part of mitigation measures, Lagos State 2018 developed a climate action plan, which is targeted at ensuring it achieves net zero by 2050.

Experts, government officials, and stakeholders, recently converged on Lagos at a summit to ponder on prevention and mitigation of climate change in the state. At the event, an environmentalist, Prof Adeniji Gbadegeshin, of the Department of Geography, University of Ibadan, UI, raised the alarm that the state is currently sinking due to the effects of global warming.

This came as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his administration remains committed to working closely with experts, organizations, and the global community in building resilience in ensuring that the state remains at the forefront of climate action. Sanwo-Olu stressed that the state government has developed a climate action plan to ensure it achieves net zero by 2050.

