Today’s Headlines: Dollar Videos: Court Halts Ganduje’s Invitation, Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Not Seeking Third Term

Dollar Videos: Court Halts Ganduje’s Invitation

A Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from inviting or harassing former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the alleged dollar bribery videos.

Daily Trust reports that the PCACC on Thursday announced that it had invited the former governor to appear before it to answer questions in relations to its investigation on the viral videos allegedly showing him stuffing US Dollar notes in his pockets allegedly received as kickbacks from a contractor.

But in an ex-parte motion filed before the court on Friday before Justice A.M. Liman, the former governor asked the court to restrain the eighth respondents in the motion from “harassing, intimidating, inviting, threatening to arrest, arresting, detaining the applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served in his administration or forcefully taking over the applicant’s properties or his children’s or any member of his family.

Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Not Seeking Third Term

Photo credit: punch newspaper

President Bola Tinubu on Friday praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

He said Sall’s decision puts national interest above personal ambition and sets a commendable tone in West Africa, which has recently been the subject of undemocratic regime change.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Soyinka Blasts Ilorin Emir For Cancellation Of Isese Festival

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, in an open letter, has criticised the Emir of Ilorin, Sulu Gambari, for reportedly banning a Yoruba cultural event, the Isese festival, from holding in the Kwara State capital.

The playwright on Thursday said the emir’s action is an assault on civilized conduct.

Isese Day is a public holiday observed by Osun and Ogun states to give a sense of belonging to adherents of traditional religions. It is usually celebrated on 20 August.

Speaking on the controversy, Mr Soyinka said it is sad to see the ancient city of Ilorin, a confluence of faiths and ethnic varieties, reduced to this level of bigotry and intolerance, manifested in the role of a presiding monarch.

“The truncation of a people’s traditional festival is a crime against the cultural heritage of all humanity,” he said.

“Your Royal Highness, it is conduct like this that has bred Boko Haram, ISIS, ISWAP and other religious malformations that currently plague this nation, spreading grief and outrage across a once peaceful landscape, degrading my and your existence with their virulent brand of Islam,” he added.

Sit-at-home order in Anambra false — Police

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Anambra State Police Command has urged residents of the state to go about their lawful activities and not to panic over rumours making the rounds concerning a sit-at-home order on Friday.

The command dismissed the rumour, noting that residents of the state should ignore the false information.

The command spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Friday, said the panic was created by some mischief makers sharing false security alerts/messages and doctored old videos to cause tension and panic in the state.

This is coming after the pandemonium at some marketplaces in Onitsha and Nnewi where commercial activities were disrupted due to gunshots said to be fired by some unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order.

Venomnews (

)