Today’s Headlines: Dokubo Knocked Over Igbo secession Comment, APC Pressures Tinubu To Reject Wike

Dokubo Knocked Over Igbo secession Comment

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum and some leaders from the South-East have faulted the call by a former Niger Delta agitator, Asari Dokubo, asking President Bola Tinubu to let the Igbo secede from Nigeria.

The Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra had demanded that the Igbo be allowed to break away from Nigeria over allegations of discrimination and neglect by the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In July 2021, Kanu was arrested in Kenya and was brought back to Nigeria to face prosecution bordering on terrorism.

In a viral video on Thursday, Dokubo urged Tinubu and the National Assembly to see to the amendment of the constitution to allow the Igbo breakaway from the country in accordance with Kanu’s demands.

Reject Wike—River APC Tells Tinubu

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to antics by some people to force former governor Nyisom Wike to hijack the party in the state. The party said recognising Wike would undermine the loyalty of party members, who had kept faith with the APC.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and sighted by newsmen in the State House, Abuja, Friday, the Rivers state branch of the APC also called on the President to reject former governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

The letter signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Darlington Nwauju, warned President Tinubu to be wary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favour the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

Ebonyi Police Arrest 13 ‘Sit-at-Home’ Enforcers

The Ebonyi Police Command on Friday said it has arrested 15 people, including two herbalists, in connection with the shooting by members of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that were enforcing their sit-at-home order on Tuesday in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State.

On the same day, Nigerian Army troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West tions Hadarin Daji, in an operation, rescued 24 kidnap victims, including a child, after a shootout with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba, an abandoned village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In Enugu State, the police crushed a gang of gunmen, who attempted to enforce an illegal sit-at-home in the state in the early hours of yesterday morning

Three commercial tricyclists were killed in that dastard event on the “sit at home” day that occurred at the Ishi-Eke market in Abakiliki, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Faleye Olayele, told journalists in Abakaliki yesterday that among the 15 suspects arrested were two herbalists, who he identified as Okwudili Otozi and Nnenna Ali.

According to CP Olayele, “They have attacked our area commander and burnt our vehicle. They have been terrorizing the state. On July 4, they came to Ishieke firing sporadically and that was on Tuesday.

NANS urges govs to give attention to education

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on state governors across the country to tread the paths of Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State by giving all the needed support to the education sector.

The call, which came on Friday a press statement, was in reaction to the reduction of the tuition fees of the students of the state university.

The association in the statement signed by its National President, Usman Umar Barambu, said it said, “received with great joy and excitement the news of some major development in the educational section of Taraba State by His Excellency Dr. Agbu Kefas.”

