Today’s Headlines: Do not go into needless war – Bode George Tells Tinubu; Obi Laments GSK’s Exit From Nigeria, Blames Poor Economic Management

Don’t go into needless war – Bode George tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, on Friday, warned President Bola Tinubu to think twice before declaring war on the Niger Republic.

George gave the warning in a letter he personally wrote to the President, stating that it is better for him to continue the diplomatic channel instead of embarking on a needless war.

The PDP chieftain also warned that adopting the military approach could result in the collapse of the Economic Community of West African States.

He stated that Nigeria is already facing serious challenges and adding the Niger crisis to it might not augur well for Tinubu’s government.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi Laments GSK’s Exit From Nigeria, Blames Poor Economic Management

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has regretted the impending exit of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from Nigeria after 51 years.

This follows the company’s announcement of plans to end its prescription medicines and vaccine production in the country.

In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the multinational pharmaceutical company said it would transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Friday night, Obi said that the company’s reason for leaving Nigeria is even more disheartening as they no longer perceive a prospect for the country as a business environment that would be anchored on productivity.

Female teacher faces 600 years in prison after sexually assaulting 14-yr-old boy

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

A 74-year-old former teacher faces 600 hundred years in prison after she repeatedly sexually abused a teenage boy at a private school in Wisconsin.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted on 25 counts linked to the attacks which took place in the 2016-2017 school year.

It was reported that She would take the boy down the unnamed school’s basement to abuse him. Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time and the boy was 14.

The former teacher was convicted at Monroe County Court after a jury deliberated for five hours.

Prosecutors asked that Nelson-Koch be immediately remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 27. Judge Richard Radcliffe instead granted bail with a GPS monitor ahead of the hearing.

Complete 350MW plant in three years, Tinubu orders NNPCL

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The President, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to complete the 350 megawatts power project currently being constructed in the Federal Capital Territory in three years.

He gave the order in Abuja, at the Presidential Groundbreaking of the 350MW project, which was the first phase of the planned capacity of 7,350MW Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant.

Tinubu noted that the 350MW power plant was extremely necessary for Nigeria’s economic growth.

He said it was his administration’s first bold step to establish a strong power sector to drive the economy.

He urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, among others, to ensure that NNPCL completed the project in record time.

