Today’s Headlines: Diya goes home in style, Dolapo Osinbajo’s passion for touching lives.

According to Punch news, A former Chief of General Staff, the late Lt. General Oladipo Diya (retd.), who passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Tanimowo Villa, Odogbolu, Ogun State.

Before his internment, a parade of honour was held by some military personnel after his funeral at the Cathedral of Saint Paul’s Anglican Church.

The late military officer’s coffin was draped in a Nigerian flag, while a pair of shoes, a sword, and a military hat were placed on it.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dipo Abiodun, was also on hand to deliver remarks on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, even as he presented a condolence message to the family of the deceased.

The deputy governor of the state, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Senator Olamilekan Adeola, were some of the other dignitaries present.

About a week earlier, a service of songs and night of tributes was held at an event centre in Ikeja, Lagos State. During the service, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, spoke about some of the notable attributes of the late Diya.

He said, “A true Nigerian, a patriotic individual, a man that used his time, energy, intellect and everything that he was given to serve his country. How do you begin to talk about in past tense one of Nigeria’s greatest heroes? A real icon when we were growing up. If you knew him, you would know that he was a man full of humility. He was gracious, even in uniform, and he understood what governance was all about.”

Dolapo Osinbajo’s passion for touching lives.

According to Punch news, Dolapo, the wife of the immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has stayed off controversies over the years. Throughout her husband’s tenure as vice president, she was a dutiful wife who was usually by his side to cheer him on and offer support. Though a simple woman, she is regarded as being classy in her appearance and conduct.

Her husband left office about two months ago, but it has not deterred her from showing up where necessary and making an impact.

Recall that she is a granddaughter of the late elder statesman, Obafemi Awolowo; so she is evidently not a stranger to public service.

Shortly before her husband left office, she advised women to harness their talents during the maiden edition of the Inspiring Women Summit, organised by the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative, a non-governmental organisation formed by a former first lady of Imo State, Nneoma Okorocha. Held in Abuja in May, the event had the theme, Inspired to be the Complete Woman.

During the event, she said, “Use your hands, talents, and intellect to raise a generation and leave your footprints on the sands of time by imbibing positive attributes.

“This summit will help you to identify your goal post and when you do, you can determine, in your mind, that you are going to make it to the goal. This means you must be focused and intentional. You need to choose to score and succeed. Choose to win.”

Resident doctors reject FG’s 25% salary increase.

According to Punch news, The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has rejected the 25 per cent increase made to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure by the Federal Government.

The Joint Health Sector Unions also said it was studying if the increase of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure would have an impact on other allowances of its members.

The government had on July 25, 2023, approved the review of CONMESS and CONHESS for medical and dental doctors, and other healthcare workers in the public service, respectively.

The reviews were contained in circulars titled, “Review of CONMESS,” and “Review of CONHESS,” signed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta.

The review took effect on June 1, 2023.

CONMESS is the salary structure for medical and dental officers in the federal public service while CONHESS is the salary structure for their counterparts in other fields, including pharmacy, medical laboratory science, and nursing, among others.

JOHESU is the umbrella body of health workers’ unions and associations, including the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, and Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions.

Tinubu, Abubakar Abiodun, Amosun, others eulogise Diya.

According to Punch news, President Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, Gen. Abusalam Abubakar, and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday eulogised the former Chief of General Staff of during the military era, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd.) as he was committed to the mother earth.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the burial service of the general, said Diya, former Chief of General Staff under the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, lived a brave and patriotic life, and would remain a reference point for coming generations of military officers.

The late general was buried in his home town Odogbolu, on Saturday after the funeral service at the Cathedral Church of St Paul, Anglican Communion, Odogbolu, Ogun State.

Diya died on March 26, 2023 at the age of 79. He was a former Military Administrator of Ogun State, among other positions he held during his lifetime.

The President said Diya’s life of “bravery, discipline, courage, integrity and patriotism,” must be “consciously” celebrated.

He added, “General Diya’s contributions to the sanctity of Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as his effort towards curtailing several uprisings that threatened the corporate entity of Nigeria are legendary.

