Today’s Headlines: Disunity Killing Niger Delta–Wike;Tinubu Won’t Disappoint–Akume Assures Nigerians

Disunity Killing Niger Delta–Wike

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said disunity was hampering Niger Delta’s development.

“I have never seen a region that hates itself like our region,” he said.

The former governor spoke at the construction launch of the 50.15km Port Harcourt Ring Road awarded to Julius Berger at N195 billion by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike stressed that citizens should be concerned about development rather than ethnicity.

He said: “All you hear is Ijaw, non-core Ijaw, Urhobo, non-Itsekiri, Oron, not Ibibio, Ikwerre not Etche. Nobody talks about the development in our region.”

Wike believes the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has failed.

Branding the commission as “Niger Delta Cash Cow”, the governor urged President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to change the narrative.

He said: “Ordinarily, these projects ought to be done by NDDC if it were a development commission. Unfortunately, what we have is a Niger Delta cash cow.

“If NDDC had carried out a project of this nature, you would wonder what the Niger Delta would have been.

Tinubu Won’t Disappoint–Akume Assures Nigerians

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has reassured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration means well for the country and will not disappoint the people.

Akume, who gave the assurance when he hosted a delegation from the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF), led by the Sardauna Plateau, Senator Jeremiah Useni, yesterday in Abuja, admitted that no government is infallible.

The SGF urged the visiting team to always correct the government whenever it observes any wrong.

“This government will not disappoint Nigerians. The President means well, but we can go wrong. When we go wrong, correct us,” he said.

Akume listed the bold steps President Tinubu had taken so far, saying these have impacted the national economy and sent positive signals to policy makers at local and international levels that the government means business.

The SGF urged fellow Nigerians to be patient over the pains the removal of subsidy on petrol has caused and its negative impact on cost of living.

Murder of LASU Student: Boyfriend, Prophet Sentenced To Death In Osun

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikire has sentenced a prophet, Philip Segun, 42-year-old and Owolabi Adeeko, 23-year-old to death for the murder of one Favour Daley Oladele.

They were also sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The third person convicted was Owolabi’s mother, Bola Adeeko who was sentenced to two years for cannibalism.

Oladele before meeting her end in the hands of the duo was a final year student of Lagos State University, LASU.

POS tor Attempts Suicide Over N1.7m Debt

A POS operator in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, Umar Usman, drank a locally made insecticide on Monday in a move to kill himself over a N1.7m debt.

Umar, who is from Yola South LGA, made the suicide attempt by drinking the local stuff called Otapiapia, at the Upper Area Court I in Yola where he was arraigned following a criminal complaint by his friend, Mustapha Baraya, over the money.

His friend, of the same community, sued him earlier this year, February 13, on charge of ‘criminal misappropriation and breach of trust’.

The history of the case has it that Baraya gave Umar N1.9 million to operate a POS business but he ‘misappropriated the money’, and refunded only N150,000.

