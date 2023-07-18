Today’s Headlines: Disunity Killing Niger Delta, Wike Cries Out; Tinubu Won’t Disappoint, Akume Assures Nigerians

Disunity Killing Niger Delta, Wike Cries Out

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said disunity was hampering Niger Delta’s development.

“I have never seen a region that hates itself like our region,” he said.

The former governor spoke at the construction launch of the 50.15km Port Harcourt Ring Road awarded to Julius Berger at N195 billion by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike stressed that citizens should be concerned about development rather than ethnicity.

He said: “All you hear is Ijaw, non-core Ijaw, Urhobo, non-Itsekiri, Oron, not Ibibio, Ikwerre not Etche. Nobody talks about the development in our region.”

Wike believes the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has failed.

Branding the commission as “Niger Delta Cash Cow”, the governor urged President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to change the narrative.

He said: “Ordinarily, these projects ought to be done by NDDC if it were a development commission. Unfortunately, what we have is a Niger Delta cash cow.

“If NDDC had carried out a project of this nature, you would wonder what the Niger Delta would have been.

Tinubu Won’t Disappoint, Akume Assures Nigerians

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has reassured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration means well for the country and will not disappoint the people

The SGF urged the visiting team to always correct the government whenever it observes any wrong.

“This government will not disappoint Nigerians. The President means well, but we can go wrong. When we go wrong, correct us,” he said.

Akume listed the bold steps President Tinubu had taken so far, saying these have impacted the national economy and sent positive signals to policy makers at local and international levels that the government means business.

The SGF urged fellow Nigerians to be patient over the pains the removal of subsidy on petrol has caused and its negative impact on cost of living.

Court Fixes July 21 For Oduah’s Arraignment

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed July 21 for the arraignment of Senator Stella Oduah and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after EFCC’s counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), prayed the court to allow the defendants to take their pleas, having filed the charge against them on December 17, 2020.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC had sued Oduah alongside Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

Others include Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited, Sobora International Limited.

The senator, who represented Anambra North Senatorial District at the Ninth National Assembly, was scheduled to be arraigned for alleged N5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation while she served as Ation Minister during the Goodluck Jonathan Administration.

In the 25-count charge filed against them, the EFCC accused them of conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank.

Abia Uncovers 2,300 ‘Ghost Workers’

The Abia State Government says it has discovered 2,300 ghosts in its payroll system and weeded them out, thus saving over N220m on monthly wage bill.

The state said the ghost workers were detected following ongoing verification of civil servants in the state.

The Abia State Accountant General, Deaconess Njum Onyemenam, stated this in Umuahia, the state capital, on Monday.

Onyemenam, who spoke after a meeting with the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, said that the verification exercise was still ongoing.

So far, we have been able to save N220m from the ongoing verification of workers in the state, local governments and pensioners.

“Not less than 2,300 ghost workers have been weeded out from the payroll, using the unified payment system and we hope to still identify more as we continue with the exercise,” the accountant general said.

She confirmed reiterated the governor’s directive last week that workers would be paid the arrears of April salaries left behind by the immediate-past administration as well as June pensions to retirees

