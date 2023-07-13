Today’s Headlines: Disruption Of Business In South East Is Criminality Activity-Obi; Amaechi Doesn’t

Disruption Of Business In South East Is Criminality Activity – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has condemned the sit-at-home by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing it as a criminal activity causing innocent people to suffer.

Obi, in a series of tweets, called for a more strategic approach to stop the killings in the Southeast, Benue, and Plateau states.

He said that it is unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives will continue to be wasted in Nigeria needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities.

Amaechi Doesn’t Merit Rivers Ministerial Slot, Says APC Chieftain

A leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has said President Bola Tinubu has no reason or justification to give the state’s ministerial slot to either former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, or Senator Magnus Abe, stressing that both men undermined his election in Rivers State.

Rather, Okocha asked Tinubu to pick the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as minister from the state.

According to him, Wike supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition both financially and materially.

Okocha, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, alleged that it was an open secret that Amaechi worked for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, while Abe, who obtained the governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party, supported the SDP flag bearer.

Okocha, who was the Chief of Staff to Amaechi when he was the Rivers State governor, said, ‘’The point I’m making is neither Amaechi and his group nor Magnum Abe and his group worked for Tinubu. What helped us in Rivers State is the stupidity of the PDP, we all know. At the centre of that is the spin doctor, Nyesom Wike, governor of my state.

“Since the inception of the PDP in 1998, Rivers State has been a haven for the PDP. It has won elections back to back. Even when we were in government, PDP still defeated us (in Rivers).

“Wike gave instructions to his PDP family because they had no candidate to vote for. (He said) ‘Work with APC,’ and it was me they were coming to work with because I was the arrowhead (of the APC).

tives of the Yobe Police Command have arrested a couple, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Khadija Ali for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging to a Muslim cleric in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe.

This is contained in a statement by DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the command Spokesman, in Damaturu.

He said Ibrahim, 21, and Ali, 20 on June 4 approached the cleric because they said they wanted to convert to Islam.

Ladoja Sues Makinde Over Ibadan Obas

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has dragged the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun to court over the recent elevation of 10 Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown-wearing Obas.

In the suit filed before the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, Ladoja also joined the newly-elevated Obas as defendants.

The PUNCH had exclusively reported, on June 22, that Makinde approved the elevation of the Ibadan High Chiefs to Obas following Olubadan’s recommendation.

It will also be recalled that the governor last Friday presented the Staff of the Office to the new Obas.

The new Obas are Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Lateef Adebimpe; Biodun Kola-Daisi; Kola Adegbola; Hamidu Ajibade; Olubunmi Isioye; Bayo Akande and Abiodun Azeez.

Ladoja, who is also an Ibadan high chief, had earlier rejected the elevation and was absent from the crowning ceremony.

