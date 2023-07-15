Today’s Headlines: Diri warns troublemakers in Nembe kingdom; Gas explosion razes building in Lagos

Bayelsa: Diri warns troublemakers in Nembe kingdom

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has warned those fomenting trouble and beating the drums of war in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the state to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, when members of the Nembe Se Congress paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, Diri stated that government will not fold its arms and watch a few individuals disturb the peace of the Nembe kingdom, particularly in the Bassambiri community.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Saturday, expressed displeasure over the actions of a few people fomenting trouble yet playing the victim.

He stated that the government would take appropriate action against anyone found wanting, irrespective of their status.

Gas explosion razes building in Lagos

A residential building was razed with properties destroyed in the early hours of Saturday on Cascol Street in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

The PUNCH gathered that the inferno started after a camp gas exploded in the eight-room bungalow.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiru, confirmed the incident.

He said one of the occupants was cooking in the corridor of the building when the explosion occurred.

NDLEA to investigate two year old’s death in delta

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid on a drug joint in the Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta state.

Stray bullets from the operatives on Thursday killed a two-year-old child and wounded his sibling.

The victims had just returned from school to their mother’s shop when they were hit by stray bullets.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, the agency spokesperson said the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd) had set up a panel to investigate the matter.

The statement read, “The Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has after receiving initial briefings from the Delta state command of NDLEA, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident to establish the facts of the case.

Kidnapped Rivers businesswoman regains freedom after one week

A businesswoman, Mrs Onyi Ugba who was kidnapped by gunmen in Port Harcourt has regained her freedom after spending one week in captivity.

Mrs Ugba was abducted at her supermarket at Umuoji junction, Okija Street in the Mile 1 Diobu axis of Port Harcourt on July 7, 2023.

Recall that the gunmen numbering about five had stormed her store and ordered the woman to hand over all the money she made from sales for the day to them.

According to a source, the visibly shaken woman hastily complied, but the gunmen, obviously not satisfied grabbed her and bundled her into their waiting vehicle after shooting sporadically to scare people.

Her whereabouts remained unknown ever since, but Mrs Ugba’s captors allow her to breathe the air of freedom on Friday night.

