Today’s Headlines: Deputy Speaker, 5 Others In Kebbi House Of Rep Resigns, Adeleke Floors Oyetola

Deputy Speaker, 5 Others In Kebbi House Of Assembly Resigns

The Deputy Speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman and five other principal officers of the assembly on Thursday resigned their appointments.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resignation was made known in a letter signed by the Assembly’s spokesperson, Shehu Muhammad-Yauri, which he made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Gov Adeleke Floors Oyetola At Election Tribunal

The election tribunal sitting in Osun has ruled that Governor Ademola Adeleke was eligible and qualified to contest the July 16 governorship election.

Police Detain Osun APC Senatorial Candidate, Famurewa Over Alleged Unlawful Possession Of Firearms

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Osun East Senatorial District, Ajibola Famurewa has been detained by the police over alleged unlawful possession of ammunition and firearms, among others.

Famurewa was invited by policemen attached to the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, Lagos on Tuesday in connection with the arrest of a political thug, Afolabi Fadahunsi, popularly known as Carlos.

INEC To Conduct Mock Accreditation Of Voters February 4

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will carry out mock accreditation of voters on February 4.

The commission said the exercise will take place at 436 polling units across the country.

Youths Protest As Buhari Commissions Project In Katsina

As President Muhammadu Buhari commissions five multi-billion naira projects constructed or restructured by Governor Aminu Masari administration in Katsina State, youths rose up in protest against insecurity and economic woes.

Buhari also commissioned a Federal Government project6 and a privately-owned Darma Rice Mill. The state government projects include: two underpass bridges at Kofar Kaura and Kofar Kwaya areas, remodelled Katsina General Hospital, new Katsina Revenue Board House, the rehabilitated Katsina Water Supply Booster Station and Metrological Institute of Nigeria.

