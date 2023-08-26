Today’s Headlines: Demolition Threats: Abuja Residents Advise Wike On What To Do; No Allowance Paid For Eight Months; We are Suffering – N-Power Beneficiaries Write Tinubu

Demolition Threats: Abuja Residents Advise Wike On What To Do

Source: Vanguard paper

Following recent announcement made by the newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to carry out mass demolition of wrongly situated houses in the FCT, the capital city has since been abuzz with mixed reactions.

Carrying a reputation as a no-nonsense leader, Wike who took his oath of office alongside 44 other newly appointed Ministers of the Federal Republic, vowed, during his maiden press briefing, to demolish houses that had been built to distort the Abuja Master-plan, and green areas within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property will be affected.

His proposed plan for mass demolition seeks to tackle what he perceives to be illegal and unplanned structures that have marred the cityscape and compromised efforts towards sustainable urban development.

No Allowances Paid For Eight Months; We Are Suffering – N-Power Beneficiaries Write President Tinubu

Source: Sahara Reporters

The Batch “C” of N-Power beneficiaries has written to President Bola Tinubu, calling for urgent intervention as they lamented that they have not been paid their stipends for the past eight months.

The N-Power batch “C” beneficiaries in the letter written by their National Publicity Secretary, Gbadebo Adesiyan, said that the nonpayment of the stipends had caused immense distress, inconveniences and hardship to millions of unemployed Nigerian graduates captured under the scheme.

Adesiyan stated that no N-Power beneficiary under batch “C” had been paid a dime from January to July of this year, with August, the eighth month coming to an end, lamenting that the situation had left beneficiaries in a state of financial uncertainty and despair.

Niger junta has no authority to expel ambassador – France

Source: Channels TV

France has said that the Niger junta has no authority to expel its ambassador to the country, Sylvain Itte.

Niger military on Friday gave ltte 48 hours to vacate the country for refusing an invitation to meet with the junta-appointed foreign minister.

The Foreign Ministry said the actions of the French government were “contrary to the interests of Niger.”

But France said Niger’s “putschists have no authority” to expel its ambassador in Niamey, as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

“The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities,” Paris said, adding: “We are constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of our embassy.”

Stop encroaching on state lands – Ogun govt warns

Source: Daily Post

The Ogun State Government has sent strong warning to those acquiring or occupying any of its lands without obtaining necessary documents.

The Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Arc. Segun Fowora, in a statement by the Press Officer, Bisi Fabajo, warned that it is also unlawful to sell any of such lands.

According to the statement, Fowora gave the warning during an exercise carried out by a task force set up by the Bureau to enforce necessary land procedures.

The DG had stressed that encroaching on government lands as well as erecting buildings on such lands without government approval does not only contravene the law, but it also distorts town planning activities and other initiatives of government.

The DG threatened that apart from heavy fines, “those who encroach on government lands might end up losing such land.”

