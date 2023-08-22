Today’s Headlines: Demolition threat: Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice you, Atiku’s aide tells Wike, LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

Demolition threat: Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice you, Atiku’s aide tells Wike

Following the threat by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to revoke land titles and demolish all structures not in tandem with the Abuja masterplan, Daniel Bwala has warned that President Bola Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice him if he jeopardises the president’s interests.

The legal practitioner who served as one of the campaign spokespersons to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the last election, said in a post on Monday on his X account, @BwalaDaniel, that the former Rivers State governor was bullish, accusing him of coming to the office with vendetta spirit.

In the post, he titled “To whom it may concern,” Bwala reminded him that what the residents of the FCT need are basic infrastructure, healthcare, and security, among others.

LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Monday stormed Benin City, the Edo State capital ahead of the September 2 local government election in Edo State where he said that the development of any country is domiciled in the local government areas which he said is the nearest tier of government to the people.

He said governments at all levels must account for public money because people are “hungry, suffering and dying across Nigeria.”

Obi said: “Local government is the nearest to the people and it is supposed to be the root for ensuring development for the people.The three most critical areas of development are health, education and poverty eradication.

“So, for the system to work, for a country to develop well, it is the local government as everything that has to do with development is domiciled in the local government.

“”That is why it is critical to our development and sustainability .As a governor, I was prevented by host of legal and litigations from conducting local government elections for over six years

“So, we are here today to support our candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in Edo state. We will support them with everything”, he said.

FCT Ministry: Comr Amagbo Congratulates Wike

It is with great pleasure and sense of satisfaction that I join other well meaning Nigerians, both home and abroad, to celebrate achiever, a trailblazer and a leader par excellence.

Indeed, your nomination and subsequent approval by the Nigerian Senate as a Minister designate did not come as a surprise. Your rCongratulationsecord of excellent service as a Council Chairman, Minister of the Federal Republic and an uncommon Governor of Rivers State stand sky above the ground as one that will be remembered for generations.

These and many more are the reasons why I joyfully celebrate your coming as the minister of FCT, Abuja and look forward to your contributions in taking the City to an even greater height and the Nation at large.

Once again, Congratulations His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON. Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Alake: Why I Was Assigned Ministry Of Solid Minerals

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake says he was assigned the portfolio by President Bola Tinubu because of the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal.

Alake disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The minister said he specifically asked the President to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

Alake said the much talked about portfolio speculated for him was not necessarily tailored for only him.

‘’I heard about that matter since the beginning of this administration when I was given the position of Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy.

