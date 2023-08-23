Today’s Headlines: Demolition Threat: Tinubu May Be Forced To Sacrifice Wike — Atiku’s Aide. Daniel Bwala; Alleged N6.9bn Fraud; Court Defers Emefiele’s Trial

Demolition threat: Tinubu May Be Forced To Sacrifice Wike—Atiku’s aide Daniel Bwala

Source: Vanguard paper

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to learn humility on his job as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Recall that Wike, following his assuming of office on Monday, vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property would be affected.

In a reaction the demolition threat, Bwala issued warning to Wike in a tweet his official X handle (formerly Twitter) to thread with caution.

According to Bwala, President Bola Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike if he goes ahead with his planned demolition of structures in the FCT.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: Court Defers Emefiele’s Trial

Source: Vanguard paper

The scheduled fresh arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Maitama, was again stalled on Tuesday.

Neither Emefiele nor his co-defendant in the 20-count corruption charge the Federal Government entered before the court, Mrs. Saadat Yaro, were present for the proceeding.

Even though trial Justice Hamza Muazu, who is sitting as the vacation judge, was on seat, however, Emefiele’s case was not listed on the court’s cause-list.

An official of the court who spoke to Vanguard but pleaded not to be named, said the case could not proceed as planned, “due to fresh developments in the matter.”

“Because of the developments, my lord had to suspend the arraignment. A new return date will be communicated to all the parties,” the official added.

BREAKING: FCT Minister Wike moves to demolish slums in Garki, Jabi, 28 other districts

Source: Daily Post

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has approved demolition of Garki, Jabi and other 28 slums which have earlier been surveyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority before this administration.

The demolition, according to the FCTA, will affect about 6,000 buildings which have been marked in an effort to rid the territory of shanties and illegal structures.

The FCTA said the demolition will affect 30 areas across the Federal Capital Territory.

BRICS Summit: Russia Wants End To ‘Ukraine War Unleashed By West,’ Says Putin

Source: Channels TV

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has said the Kremlin wants to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine which he claimed was “unleashed by the West and its satellites.”

Putin made this statement on Wednesday at the inaugural BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he attended virtually

The summit opened on Tuesday as the loosely defined club of large emerging economies seeks to assert its voice as a counterweight to the Western-led international order.

The BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa represent a quarter of the global economy, and interest in joining the group surged ahead of its three-day summit in Johannesburg.

WaterGo (

)