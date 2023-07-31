Today’s Headlines: ‘Democracy only option’ – CDS Musa, NARD Reject 25% Salary Increase

Democracy only option’ – CDS Musa

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, says “the Armed Forces of Nigeria have a sacred duty to protect the people and the constitution.”

He made these remarks yesterday during the 16th International Defence Industry fair in Istanbul, Turkey.

He added that, “…just like darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.

“In Africa, illegitimacy should not be allowed to drive out legitimacy.”

NARD Reject 25% Salary Increase

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The National Executive Council, NEC, of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, yesterday, rejected the 25 percent increment in the basic salary of doctors as well as the accoutrement allowance.

They insisted that their earlier demand is for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its right value as of the time of the approval of the structure in 2009.

The doctors maintained there was no going back on the ongoing nationwide total and indefinite strike until reasonable progress is made by the government to address their demands as contained in their ultimatum issued to the federal government on the 5th of July 2023.

Nigeria will Work Again Under Tinubu, Says Shettima

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised Nigerians, especially those living in Russia, that the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration will work again.He gave the pledge late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

“I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the vice president said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take-off of any nation. I can bet you; I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

“Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss, and principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

“We have begun the discussion, and we will see to it that these two companies take off, we have no option than to bring them to reality,” Shettima emphasised.Commenting on the prospects for Nigeria’s transformation, the vice president said the Tinubu administration would harness the vast human and material resources to put the country on the path of sustainable development and growth.

SSS releases Nnamdi Kanu for visit to his doctors

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) says the IPOB leader has finally undergone his medical examination.

Mr Ejiofor, in a statement on Saturday, said Mr Kanu underwent the medical examination in an unnamed hospital in Abuja on Friday.

“…We are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday (Friday) in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS),” he said.

“As part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he (Kanu) will be progressing to the next stage soon,” the lawyer added.

Mr Kanu, facing a terrorism trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been detained at the SSS facility since he was rearrested in June 2021.

Skyupdate (

)