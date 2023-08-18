Today’s Headlines: Delta police foil abduction, rescue victim, Lightning kills ‘Mai tea’, customer in Kwara.

Delta police foil abduction, rescue victim.

According to Punch news, Men of the Delta State Police Command have rescued unhurt a kidnapped victim in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State as the security operatives, through intelligence, foiled the abduction process.

PUNCH Metro gathered that on August 17, 2023, at about 20.35 hours, the Divisional Police Officer, Oghara police station received information from members of the community that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted in a white Benz GLK with reg. No ABC-448-HC around the Ogharake community.

Consequently, the DPO swiftly mobilised and led a team of the Command’s Anti-cult unit alongside the divisional patrol team to the area with the support of community youth and local vigilantes.

It was gathered that the team embarked on a serious patrol of the area until about 2150 hours when the policemen sighted the said vehicle and on getting closer to the vehicle, the hoodlums abandoned the car and escaped into the bush.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Bright Edafe said in a signed statement that upon search of the vehicle, the kidnapped victim was rescued by the operatives.

He also affirmed that 20 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered.

The PPRO stated that the investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped in Sapele at the entrance of his apartment on the same date at about 1900 hours.

Meanwhile, the victim has since been reunited with his family while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing, according to the police spokesman.

Lightning kills ‘Mai tea’, customer in Kwara.

According to Punch news, Two people including a Tea seller (otherwise known as Mai tea) and his customer were reportedly killed by a thunderstorm that struck at Eyenkorin in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

PUNCH Metro reliably gathered that the sad incident occurred at the Onigbegiri junction of Eyenkorin on Thursday evening during a downpour.

An eyewitness, Mr Mojeed Onigbegiri who spoke with journalists said that a Hausa Tea seller and another yet-to-be-identified man who came to buy tea from him died instantly when the thunder struck during the heavy rainfall in the area at about 6:30 pm.

It was also gathered that the yet-to-be-identified victim was a customer who came to drink Tea when the tragedy struck.

The people of the community however appealed to the state government, Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies to come and evacuate the lifeless body of victims.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the incident.

He said that the thunderstorm killed two people in the Eyenkorin community, a suburb of Ilorin during the downpours.

Otti, Fagbemi intimidating Abia tribunal, says PDP.

According to Punch news, The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party says it has observed with dismay how the Chief Law Officer designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi and Governor Alex Otti’s legal team are attempting to intimidate the Abia Election Petition Tribunal.

Abia PDP said that Fagbemi, who has already been cleared by the Nigerian Senate and is due to be sworn in as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria on Monday, August 21, 2023, Thursday showed up in court and sat beside Otti’s legal team during the Abia Election Petition Tribunal sitting.

This, the party said is “a graphic display of authority meant to intimidate both the petitioners, the Abia PDP, its candidate Sir Okey Ahiwe and members of the Abia Election Petition Tribunal”.

The Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Elder Abraham Amah in a Press release said, “Mr. Lateef Fagbemi before his nomination and eventual designation as Nigeria’s Chief Law Officer was the lead counsel to Alex Otti and the Labour Party in the petition brought against them by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate Sir Okey Ahiwe, challenging the declaration of Alex Otti of the Labour Party as the winner in the Abia 2023 Governorship election.

Hit the ground running, APC chieftain Adeyeye charges new ministers.

According to Punch news, A former Minister of Works and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Senator Dayo Adeyeye has charged the 45 ministers-designate of President Bola Tinubu to live up to expectations by hitting the ground running after their inauguration.

The development is coming two days before the official inauguration of the incoming ministers at the State House in Abuja.

Adeyeye made the call when he led a delegation of his team of South West Agenda for Asiwaju on a solidarity visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

While insisting that the decision to appoint ministers and allocate portfolios remains the prerogative of the president, the former Ekiti Senator disclosed that the onus lies on the appointees to prove their mettle.

He said, “It is the prerogative of the president to appoint ministers and give them portfolios.

“Our message to the new ministers is that they should key into the developmental idea of the president to render selfless service to Nigeria. Things are hard for now and we are believing that everything will ease off once the president’s policies begin to mature.

“We want to ask the ministers to be prepared to do extra work and remain dedicated.”

