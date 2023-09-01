Today’s Headlines: Dele Momodu: Wike Doesn’t Own PDP, He Can Be Disciplined; Silver Jubilee: PDP ’ll Rise Again – Atiku

Dele Momodu:Wike Doesn’t Own PDP, He Can Be Disciplined

Veteran journalist and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications in the February 25 presidential election, Dele Momodu, has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that he is not the owner of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, therefore, can be disciplined if any infraction is established against him.Relatedly, PDP told Nigerians yesterday, as it marked its 25th anniversary, that they should not to succumb to hopelessness under the prevailing situation in the country. PDP said citizens should remain optimistic in the hope that their democratic mandate would ultimately triumph.Describing some of the views shared by Wike in a recent interview as “arrogant lies”, Momodu, in a statement, raised silent questions that required a response from the minister. He said Wike was economical with the truth as to when he realised that the presidential ticket should go to the south.

Momodu asked Wike whether it was when Atiku Abubakar rejected his aspiration to be nominated the vice presidential candidate that he became an apostle of a southern presidency. He advised Wike not to push his luck too far, as he was not above discipline by the 25-year-old PDP, of which he was not a founding father.“After watching this interview last night, I immediately called Mr Seun Okinbaloye of the Channels TV, and told him I wished I was in Nigeria and would have come to respond to the many arrogant lies he allowed Minister Nyesom Wike to get away with,” Momodu said.

Silver Jubilee: PDP ’ll rise again – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP), in the February 25,2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence that the opposition party will surmount its current challenges and bounce back into reconning.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s Vice President (1999-2007), congratulated his party for not only surviving but also growing up to 25 years and making positive impact on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

This was contained in a press press release signed by the media office, in Abuja, on Friday.

Atiku was quoted as saying that “the PDP is the progenitor of our contemporary democracy, and therefore, the party shall ensure that democracy does not only survive in Nigeria, but that the country thrives through it.

“Being one of the founding fathers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, I take great pride in having participated in the process of nurturing the party from infancy to a deliberate agency of socio-political and economic development in Nigeria.

Tinubu will address it’ — Otu speaks on appointment of PDP member to NDDC board

Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River, says President Bola Tinubu will address the appointment of Asu Okang, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, to the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Tinubu, on Tuesday, appointed board members and a management team for the NDDC.

The APC in Cross River has since faulted the appointment of Okang, who is meant to represent the state on the commission’s board.

Addressing protesters in Calabar, the state capital, on Thursday, Otu said Cross River is the only state in the south-south that is under APC, hence should be in charge of the commission.

We will not allow anybody to preside or sit on what is our own sovereignty,” Emmanuel Ogbeche, chief press secretary to Otu, quoted him as saying.

“We will never allow it. We are the only APC state in the south-south and if there is anybody to superintend the list, not just in Cross River State but in the South-South geopolitical zone, I believe that I have the mandate.

“We are not fighting anybody, but we want our rights, and I am here to assure you that Mr. President is going to look into the issue. We will not break the laws, but we want the right thing to be done.

FG shuts Lagos int’l airport for repairs, suspends Nigeria Air project

Festus Keyamo, the minister of ation and aerospace development, has directed all airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, from October 1, 2023.

Keyamo gave the directive on Thursday during a tour of the airport, accompanied by Kabir Mohammed, managing director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Speaking to journalists, Keyamo said the relocation was necessary to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

Keyamo directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal — MMIA terminal two

All airlines should vacate the MMIA before October 1 and relocate to MMIA Terminal 2,” he said.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, in March 2022, inaugurated the new terminal — a facility that sits on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres.

