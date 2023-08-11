Today’s Headlines: Defection: APC NWC To Welcome Shaibu Next Week; FG To Adopt More Measures Against Banditry – VP Shettima

Defection: APC NWC to welcome Shaibu next week

FOLLOWING his differences with Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will join the All Progressives Congress, APC, next week, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The party’s National Working Committee, NWC, will receive him early next week, a high-ranking member of the ruling party at the centre, disclosed on condition of anonymity.

However, Shaibu’s flight into the APC appears to be facing turbulence on account of the stance of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who declared, yesterday, that the party is not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the APC, and a two-term governor of Edo State, handed over to Governor Obaseki. As APC chairman, he denied Obaseki and Shaibu the party’s re-election ticket, which forced the duo to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which gave them tickets and they won re-election in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shaibu has distanced himself from the move to the APC, which he described as another lie from the pit of hell, insisting that he would sink and swim with Obaseki.

This came as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, restated its August 4 order halting the alleged plot to impeach Shaibu as deputy governor and deferred the matter till August 22 for hearing.

FG To Adopt More Measures Against Banditry – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has renewed the federal government’s resolve to adopt additional measures to address the banditry plaguing the Northwest region.

He spoke on Thursday after receiving a presentation titled: “Building Climate Resilience for Enhanced National Security: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2035”, by the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31 participants at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima said the Tinubu administration was prioritizing climate change interventions to address the menace of desertification, coastal erosion, and flooding, particularly collaborating more with individuals and institutions that share the government’s vision for a sustainable future.

Use money saved from subsidy removal to fund education, UK govt tells Tinubu

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, of the UK government has asked President Bola Tinubu to use money saved from fuel subsidy removal to fund education in the country.

FCDO’s representatives, Ian Attfield, who made the call at the end of the Inclusive Education project In Nigeria, (Supporting Mainstreaming Inclusion so all can Learn Equally, SMILE), in Abuja Wednesday, said: “For the next five years or so, I’m certain we won’t be having discussions about how we can mainstream some of the inclusive education elements.

“There are many major economic changes taking place, such as the changes in fuel subsidy. It should start being deployed to support the human development of Nigeria to build education and services, among other things, that young people need.”

Also speaking at the event, Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, a nonprofit making organisation, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, maintained that inclusivity in education remained the bedrock to national development.

According to him, government at all levels and communities need to ensure children with disabilities are included in the scheme of things as far as their education and future are concerned.

He explained how imperative inclusive education was to develop human capital, adding that the positive impact it had on the lives of children with disabilities and their families could not be overemphasized.

ASUU Knocks FG Over Dissolution Of Universities’ Governing Councils

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday decried the federal government’s decision to dissolve the governing councils in universities across the country.

The union called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescind what they described as an obnoxious decision to dissolve the councils without completing their tenures of office.

The National Vice Chairman of ASUU, Comrade Christopher Piwuna, of the University of Jos, spoke while presenting a paper at an event organised in honour of retiring lecturers at the Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), formerly called the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), in Benue State.

Piwuna said, “It is wrong to dissolve governing councils and transfer the powers of our councils to the Federal Ministry of Education or the National Universities Commission (NUC) without due recourse to the university laws.

