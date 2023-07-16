Today’s Headlines: Declare state of emergency in Southeast–Ohanaeze to Tinubu, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

Sit-at-home orders: Declare state of emergency in Southeast – Ohanaeze to Tinubu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergence over the sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Ohanaeze said declaring a state of emergency would send a strong signal to the Southeast governors, who would now be compelled to find a lasting solution to the order.

DAILY POST recalls that a Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, had severally declared sit-at-homes in the Southeast.

The order by Ekpa had aggravated the crisis in the Southeast, a situation that had led to an attempt to cripple the economic activities of the region.

Reacting, Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the body would not allow Ekpa to destroy the economic activities of the Southeast.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Isiguzoro said: “A desperate moment needs desperate action. We want to warn again that Ohanaeze will not fold its arms and allow miscreants to destroy economic activities in the Southeast.

“If possible, where this sit-at-home is happening should be declared a state of emergency. This is what Tinubu would do that will make the Southeast governors sit up and find a lasting solution to the problem.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, described former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, as an important statesman whose life is worth emulating.

“His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians,” Tinubu said in his birthday message to Osoba who turned 84 on July 15, 2023.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said, “Today, I rejoice with the family, friends, and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Apro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State.”

Lady 28, Found Dead In Lagos Hotel After Night With Lover

The body of a 28-year-old lady has been discovered in a room in a hotel located at 102 Yale Okeowo Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

The incident took place on Wednesday when a young man checked into the hotel with the lady. After some minutes, he reportedly left the lady in the room. The young man, identified as Kelvin in the receipt provided by the hotel receptionist, is now the prime suspect in the crime.

Driver crushes Kebbi Customs Officer on duty to death

An Officer attached with Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigeria Custom Service(NCS) identified as Aminu Abdullahi has been killed by a driver of a vehicle during his official duty.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command,Mustapha Mubarak confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Mubarak stated that,the Area Controller,Dr.Ben Oramalugo had commiserated with the family of one officer, Aminu Abdullahi who was killed in the line of duty by an approaching car.

According to him, “the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, 13th July, 2023 at about 0400Hrs when a 2015 Toyota Corolla model with chassis no: 2TBURHE3FC456204 rammed into the victim along tamac road, Yauri local government area of the state.

“The officer was rushed to General Hospital Yauri for immediate medical attention, after a proper first aid was done; he was transferred to orthopaedic hospital Wammako, in Wammako local government area of Sokoto state. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost this morning after responding to treatment during the night.

