Today’s Headlines: Declare Obi Winner Of 2023 Polls – Ngogbehei Begs Court, Sit-at-home order: CNN President issues strong warning to IPOB Leader

Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court

Photo credit: Vanguard

Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, the Director-General of Good Governance Institute (GGI), and Leader of the Obidient Movement, has urged the courts to declare Peter Obi the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

He made the plea, echoing the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in the Imo Governorship election on January 14th, 2020.

Recall that the court recalculated the results after reviewing them and determining significant irregularities in the collation of votes.

Based on this review, the court declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the election, despite INEC initially placing him in third place.

According to Ngogbehei, applying the same approach in Obi’s case would prevent additional national expenditure and allete distress.

Sit-at-home order: CNN President issues strong warning to IPOB leader

Photo credit: PM

Mr James Erebuoye, President of the Concerned Nigerian Network (CNN) in Diaspora, has warned the self-acclaimed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Simon Ekpa, to desist from issuing sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Erebuoye, who is also the Founder of the Rebuild Nigeria Movement (RNM) worldwide, gave the warning in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to insecurity development in the South-East caused by activities of members of the group.

The IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order to be observed every Monday across South-East States to pressure the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is standing trial on treason charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“It is gradually becoming a tradition in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria that people must sit at home on Mondays or risk loosing their lives to some unknown gunmen.

“The order is already bringing down economic activities in the region, and can affect neighboring South-South States and other parts of the country if not nipped in the bud,” Erebuoye noted.

Erebuoye warned that if Ekpa failed to listen to advise, he would ensure that Ekpa is chased out from his comfort zone in Finland and made to face the law and the consequences of his actions in Nigeria.

Police Arrest Robbery Gangs In Jigawa

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

tives of Jigawa State Police Command have busted two motorcycle robbery gangs who have been dispossessing the public of their belongings.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the Spokesperson of the command who confirmed the incident in a statement said the arrest followed the intensified efforts of the command to curb motorcycle robbery and other criminal activities in the state.He said, “09/07/2023 at about 2000hrs a 24-year-old Ashiru Musa of Kyaran village Dutse LGA reported that his motorcycle was snatched by some criminals who have disguised as passengers.

The cyclists forced him to stop, threatened him with knives, and robbed him of his red Boxer motorcycle with reg no. AYE 918 UP Ogun State,” he said.

Adam said on receipt of the report, the patrol team attached to Fanisau Division swiftly swung into action with the assistance of hunters and arrested 19-year-old Tijjani Haruna and 25-year-old Baballe Abdulrahman, both of Gyabiya Village Dutse LGA.

Kogi Guber: Adeyemi To Appeal Dismissal Of Suit Seeking Cancellation Of APC Primary

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

A former member of the National Assembly who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has disclosed that he would be heading to the Court of Appeal to seek redress following the dismissal of his suit seeking the nullification of the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary election.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, dismissed Adeyemi’s suit, which he filed alongside Shuaibu Abubakar, son of former Kogi State Governor, and three others.

Other governorship aspirants who filed similar suits are former Minister of State for Education, Professor Stephen Ocheni, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Martala Yakubu Ajaka and Dr Sanusi Ohiara.In the suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/556/2023 and FHC/ABJ/ CS/557/2023, the plaintiffs had asked the court to declare as illegal, unlawful and invalid the purported direct primary election said to have been conducted by APC and which produced Ahmed Usman Ododo as the governorship candidate of the APC in November this year.

But in his judgement, Justice Omotosho held that the plaintiffs did not adduce substantial evidence to prove their allegation of falsification of primary election results.

It was the opinion of the court that evidence abound that the primary election was validly held and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)