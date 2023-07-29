Today’s Headlines: Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court; Embrace digital skills, Obasanjo tells youths

Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court

Photo credit: Vanguard

Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, the Director-General of Good Governance Institute (GGI), and Leader of the Obidient Movement, has urged the courts to declare Peter Obi the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

He made the plea, echoing the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in the Imo Governorship election on January 14th, 2020.

Recall that the court recalculated the results after reviewing them and determining significant irregularities in the collation of votes.

Based on this review, the court declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the election, despite INEC initially placing him in third place.

According to Ngogbehei, applying the same approach in Obi’s case would prevent additional national expenditure and allete distress.

Photo credit || Google

Embrace digital skills, Obasanjo tells youths

Photo credit: Daily Trust

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

FG Announces New Date For Commencement Of New Monthly Pension

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The federal government has shifted the date for its new monthly pension payment for pensioners in the parastatals under the Ministry of Power and Transportation.

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, Head of Corporate Communications at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), disclosed this on Friday in a statement.

According to him, the July date earlier fixed for the commencement of the back-end computation project for pensioners has been adjusted to August 2023.

Reduce Cost Of Governance, Afenifere Tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has decried the hardship Nigerians are facing as a result of petrol subsidy removal by the Federal Government, saying the government should allete the suffering.

The group also called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance in the country, as it blamed the government for wasting a lot of money on frivolities in the running of the government.

