Today’s Headlines: Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court, Embrace digital skills, Obasanjo tells youths

Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court

Photo credit: Vanguard

Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, the Director-General of Good Governance Institute (GGI), and Leader of the Obidient Movement, has urged the courts to declare Peter Obi the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

He made the plea, echoing the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in the Imo Governorship election on January 14th, 2020.

Recall that the court recalculated the results after reviewing them and determining significant irregularities in the collation of votes.

Based on this review, the court declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the election, despite INEC initially placing him in third place.

According to Ngogbehei, applying the same approach in Obi’s case would prevent additional national expenditure and allete distress.

Photo credit || Google

Embrace digital skills, Obasanjo tells youths

Photo credit: Daily Trust

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

France Rejects Niger Republic Coupists, Backs Detained Leader

Photos Credits: Channels TV

France does not recognise the leaders of the putsch who claim to have seized power in Niger and considers detained President Mohamed Bazoum the country’s sole leader, the French foreign ministry said Friday.

Bazoum, “democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only president of the Republic of Niger”, it said in a statement. “France does not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch led by General (Abdourahamane) Tchiani.”

It added that France “reaffirmed in the strongest terms the clear demands of the international community calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and democratically-elected civilian government in Niger.”

Subsidy removal: Nigerians are suffering – Prelate of Presbyterian Church, Akpanika

Photo credit: Daily Post

The Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Ekpeyong Akpanika, on Friday decried the removal of fuel subsidy by the present administration led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpanika lamented that the removal of the fuel subsidy, resulted in untold hardship and suffering for Nigerians.

According to him, “Nigerians are currently suffering as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, so leaders can provide free transportation to cushion the effects.”

Prelate Akpanika made this known while delivering a sermon during the burial of the late Senator Anyim Ude, which took place at the deceased’s hometown, Iyioji Akaeze, Ivo LGA of the state.

He urged the leaders of the country to emulate the virtues of the deceased and realise that wealth ends on earth.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and past governors of the state who attended the burial, said they won’t allow the family of the deceased to suffer.

