Today’s Headlines: Declare Me President, Atiku Tells Tribunal, Gunmen Kill 12 Field Workers In Niger

Declare Me President, Atiku Tells Tribunal In Final Address

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to declare him the winner of the February 25 presidential election, having won in 21 states.

This was as he stated that the winner announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, was not qualified to contest the election “having regard to an order of criminal forfeiture against him arising from a drug-related offence, his declaration of allegiance to a country other than Nigeria and acquisition of citizenship of another country and presenting a forged certificate to the first respondent (INEC)’.

Atiku also stated that he had proven that the return of Tinubu in the election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was ‘invalidated because of substantial non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 on electronic transmission of results for collation and verification by deliberate bypass of and failure to transmit the election results electronically’.

He requested his final address filed at the PEPC on July 20 in support of his joint petition with the PDP, seeking the nullification of INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the poll.

In the final address signed by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku said that INEC’s assertion that he won in 21 states was neither ‘disputed, retracted, debunked nor claimed to be an error through the proceedings of the tribunal so far’.

INEC had, in its response to Atiku’s petition, asserted that the PDP presidential candidate won 21 states of the federation in the February 25 presidential poll.

The 21 states listed by INEC as having been won by Atiku and the PDP were Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

Gunmen kill 12 field workers in Niger

Two villages in Niger Republic’s vast Tillaberi border region came under attack from gunmen which led to the death of 12 people working in the fields.

A municipal official in the Anzourou district disclosed the attack.

The 12 people killed were all male and from the villages of Doukou Saraou and Doukou Makani, which lie barely a kilometre (half a mile) apart, the official said.

The unstable and arid Tillaberi region lies in the tri-border zone where southwestern Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso — a hot spot of activity for insurgents linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Despite a state of emergency and deployment of large numbers of anti-jihadist forces, attacks are common.

French soldiers are fighting alongside Nigerien counterparts in Tillaberi, the authorities in both countries say.

Last week the United Nations stated that nearly 11,000 people in southwestern Niger had fled their homes this month.

UNILAG Hikes Tuition Fee

The management of the University of Lagos UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos, has increased the school fee payable by undergraduates of the university.

Previously, students of the institution paid N19,000, but the management has fixed new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine, while for courses that require laboratory and studio, they are to pay N140,250.

Programmes that do not require lab and studio are fixed at N100,750.

This was contained in statement dated July 20, 2023 by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) UNILAG branch following a meeting with the top management staff.

According to SSANU, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, met with representatives of the three non-academic staff unions on Thursday, July 20, to discuss issues concerning members’ welfare.

The union, in the statement, said the VC stated that fees would be increased for UNILAG undergraduates.

Benue: We’ve saved N1.2b from ghost workers in one month — Gov Alia

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has disclosed that his government has been able to save over N1.2 billion in one month, from the initial screening and payroll audit carried out by the administration.

Recall that the government had few days back disclosed that over 2,500 ghost workers were discovered on its payroll after that exercise.

Addressing an expanded caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend in Makurdi, the Governor said the discovery which was recorded during the initial exercise should be a source of concern for everyone.

He regreted that the exercise necessitated the delay in the payment of teachers and local government staff assuring that as he was speaking the salaries were already being paid.

