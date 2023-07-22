Today’s Headlines: Declare me president – Atiku tells tribunal; God Is Angry With Nigeria – Ojikutu

Uphold INEC’s announcement that I won in 21 states, declare me president’ – Atiku tells tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Abubakar Atiku, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to uphold the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that he (Atiku) won 21 states in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku made the request on Friday in his final address in support of his joint petition with the PDP seeking the nullification of INEC’s declaration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu as winner of the poll.

In the final address settled by his lead counsel, Chris Uche SAN, Atiku said that INEC’s assertion that he won in 25 states was neither disputed, retracted, debunked nor claimed to be error through the proceedings of the tribunal so far.

INEC had in its response to Atiku’s petition, asserted that the PDP presidential candidate won 21 states of the Federation in the last presidential poll.

The 21 states listed by INEC as having been won by Atiku and PDP are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.”

The former Vice President said that since the electoral commission, which on its own averments claimed that he won those states and did rebut the assertion throughout the proceedings, the tribunal should proceed to uphold the declaration.

God Is Angry With Nigeria_Ojikutu

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has said God is angry with Nigeria because of corruption, lawlessness and human wickedness to one another.

She spoke in commemoration of the new Muslim Year.

Ojikutu, in a statement called on Nigerians to turn to God sincerely, saying corruption, insecurity and economic problems people are currently battling with was self-inflicted.

She, therefore, advised Nigerians, particularly political leaders to turn to God and not enact laws and attitudes that are anti-people, noting that the unbearable policies by some of the public office holders are the cause of hardship and criminal activities in the country.

“God is angry because we (Nigerians) see the truth and we decide to follow falsehood and we are worshipping too many deities that are not for God. There is only one God and we worship Him in many ways. But people are not worshipping God sincerely.

“We should use our ways, words, deeds and actions to worship God. You cannot worship God and hurt your neighbour. There is no way you will hurt your neighbour and make someone sad and you will expect God to listen to you when you pray. You cannot see God physically, it is through the person you see physically that you will worship God,” she said.

Bello Congratulates Akeredolu, On 67th Birthday

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated his colleague, the governor of Ondo State, Arakunri Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Governor Bello acknowledges Akeredolu not only as a senior colleague but also as a statesman whose wise counsel and kind guidance have significantly enhanced the leadership of the Governors Forum over the past six years.

In a press statement on Friday signed by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bello commended the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), stressing that as one of the eminent figures in Africa’s legal profession, Akeredolu’s relentless efforts in advancing the cause of justice, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening democratic institutions in Nigeria have been massive.

Unconventional Forces: Tinubu Seeks Change In Military Practice

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

He said this on Friday in Kaduna while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The President said the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregards established rules of warfare.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region were not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

