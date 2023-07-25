Today’s Headlines: Declaration of Tinubu as President, unlawful—Atiku; Abiodun meets Obasanjo

Declaration of Tinubu as President, unlawful, null, void, unconstitutional — Atiku

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has asserted that the declaration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president is unlawful, null, void, and unconstitutional.

Atiku maintained that Tinubu’s eligibility to contest for Nigeria’s Presidency is questionable since he has personally admitted and his witness has confirmed that he forfeited $460,000 to the American government due to the offences of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

In his final address supporting his petition seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s victory, Atiku dismissed Tinubu’s claim that the forfeiture of the money was part of a civil court action.

Atiku argued that this distinction is irrelevant because a United States District Court acted on Tinubu’s indictment before imposing the forfeiture fine on him.

The final address, endorsed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), states:

“The forfeiture of $460,000 by the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) to the United States Government (a competent authority in the instant case) is neither contested nor disputed by any of the Respondents. The feeble response of the Respondents is that there was no arraignment or criminal conviction.

“The verified complaint for forfeiture and the entire records of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division dated September 15, 1993, clearly indicated that Tinubu, the 2nd Respondent’s funds totalling $460,000, were seized as the funds which constitute proceeds of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

Photo credit || Google

Abiodun Meets Obasanjo, Begs Nigerians To Endure Pain Of Subsidy Removal

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Abiodun, who arrived at the penthouse residence of Obasanjo, located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), at 11:58 am, went straight into the private meeting with the elder statesman.

One hour after the meeting with Obasanjo, the Ogun State governor was accosted by newsmen who asked him what the meeting was about.

He, however, refused to disclose the subject of his discussion with Obasanjo.

“It is a private meeting. A son does not have to have any particular reason to come and see his father. So, I have come to see our Baba, and it is a private meeting,” Gov Abiodun said.

The governor, however, spoke on fuel subsidy removal, lamenting that Nigeria lost about N4 trillion annually to the subsidy regime and insisting that there was no better time to remove the subsidy than now.

DSS Re-Arrests Emefiele After Tussle With NCS

Photos Credits: Channels TV

tives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, re-arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele’s re-arrest occurred on the premises of a Federal High Court in Lagos sitting in Ikoyi after Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted the embattled and suspended apex bank chief to bail in the sum of the N20m.

The judge also ordered that Emefiele be remanded at the correctional center pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions.

North facing huge socio-economic challenges, says ACF BoT chair

Photo credit: Punch papers

The Chairman, of the Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, on Tuesday, lamented that the Northern region was facing enormous socio-economic challenges which needed urgent attention.

Dalhatu, a former Minister of Steel under the late General Sani Abacha, urged northerners to close ranks to tackle the challenges which he failed to mention. The BoT Chairman spoke at the northern forum, to ratify the appointment of the new leadership of the National Executive Council and National Working Committee held in Kaduna, Tuesday.

He said, “The reason why ACF was established was to confront any problem being faced by the North, unfortunately, the problem continues to multiply over the years. “As men of courage, we will do our best to put first the interest of the region in anything we intend to achieve that can also unite us with the rest part of the country so that by the end of our tenure we will have achievements to show for it.”

avage (

)