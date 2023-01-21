Today’s Headlines: Datti And I Have Never Stolen Government Money – Obi, Nnamani Dares PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Datti And I Have Never Stolen Government Money – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, are corrupt-free and have never stolen government money, saying they remain the right people to be elected into office in next month’s presidential election.

He stated this Friday at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital at the campaign rally of the party.

He said those accusing him of anything were only mentioning that he is stingy but never made any allegation of corruption against him.

He said the country’s resources would be well secured by him and utilised for the benefit of the common man.

Nnamani Dares PDP, Says His Right To Fair Hearing Violated

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator Representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said that the suspension slammed on him by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a violation to his right to fair hearing.

Nnamani, however, assured his constituents and Nigerians alike that his political career is alive and unshaken.

Reacting to the suspension slammed on him by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged anti-party activities, Senator Nnamani said his suspension from the party came to him as a rude shock and huge surprise.

Enugu woman killed house-help, feigned kidnap – Police

The Enugu State Police Command says it has concluded an investigation into the case of the alleged murder of 9-year-old house help, Precious James Korshima, by her guardian, Mrs Ujunwa Ugwoke.

The information was contained in a press release issued on Thursday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, detailing how Mrs Ugwoke killed the house help and feigned kidnap.

DAILY POST reported the murder of Precious, who Mrs Ugwuoke reportedly admitted that she killed and dumped her body along the Enugu-Portharcourt Expressway.

According to the Police, Mrs Ugwoke confessed to having beaten and caused the death of Precious, who was her house-help, in a residence at Fidelity Estate, Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

Governors set up committee to work with CBN

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has set up a six-member committee to engage the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address anomalies in the country’s monetary management and financial system.

The forum disclosed this in a communique issued on Saturday at the end of its virtual meeting held with the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The committee, according to the communique signed by NGF Chairman, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, is chaired by Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, with governors of Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Borno, Plateau and Jigawa states as members.

The governors said while they were not opposed to the objectives of the Naira redesign policy, the apex bank should consider the peculiarities of households and states, especially pertaining to financial inclusion and under-served locations.

Russian Soldiers Killed A Navy SEAL In Bakhmut Battle, Ukraine

In the United States, the death of Special Forces deserter SEAL Daniel Swift during the fighting for Bakhmut has been confirmed. Since 2019, Daniel Suif has had the status of AWOL or a member of the armed forces is away without permission.

According to journalists, the commando managed to participate in the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. For his studies in the Middle East, he was awarded the “Fighting Terrorism” medal.

Swift is the latest American to die in Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive nearly a year ago, CBS said. At least eight Americans have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began.

The U.S. State Department has long discouraged Americans from going to fight for Ukraine.

Police Kill Two Kidnappers In Delta, Rescue Victim, Recover Two Guns

The police operatives in Delta State said they have gunned down two suspected kidnap­pers and rescued a victim kid­napped from a car boot where he was locked.

The operatives said one of the kidnappers was arrested and two locally made guns re­covered from the kidnappers.

Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO of the Command disclosed in a state­ment made available to Satur­day INDEPENDENT.

Edafe, a Deputy Superinten­dent of Police said on January 18, 2023, at about 6pm, 0 dragon patrol teams 19 and 20, while on stop and search along Ughelli/ Patani expressway by quest FM, were informed that a man who was kidnapped earlier in the day. They were further told that victim’s vehicle was sight­ed at Ohoro community.

“Consequently, the opera­tives swung into action and proceeded to the said area with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victim and arrest­ing the suspects.

“The policemen, with the ac­tive support of members of the community, trailed them to Pa­tani road, where the hoodlums, on noticing that the police were closing in on them, drove reck­lessly and got involved in an accident.

“The police quickly inter­cepted the car while trying to flee the scene, arrested one of the suspects named Lucky Owofasa, male, aged 28yrs of Ewu community Ughelli North LGA.”

